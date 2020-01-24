Mother, 43, caught with 22,600 cigarettes and 200lb of tobacco in her luggage

By Bhvishya Patel For Mailonline

Printed: 21:09 EST, 23 January 2020 | Up to date: 21:13 EST, 23 January 2020

A mom who was caught carrying 22,600 cigarettes and 200lbs of tobacco at Manchester Airport advised officers that the substances have been for her personal use.

Leila Messaoudi, 43, from Blackpool, claimed the merchandise, which have been contained inside eight luggage of bags, have been all for her when she was stopped by employees on the airport following a flight from Dubai by way of London Heathrow.

Messaoudi, who was stopped as she arrived at Terminal three in Could 2018, stated she had not been conscious that what she had finished was illegal- a declare the decide stated was ‘troublesome to simply accept’.

Leila Messaoudi (pictured), 43, from Blackpool, Lancashire, was caught with 200lbs of tobacco, and 22,600 blended model cigarettes at Manchester Airport

Prosecuting, Sarah Johnston advised how Messaoudi was noticed by border drive officers with eight luggage of bags.

The mom advised them she had been to Dubai for 5 days, and admitted that she had tobacco and cigarettes inside her baggage.

When requested what number of, she stated ‘a couple of’ and when requested once more, she conceded she had ‘too many’.

A search of her baggage revealed she had 199.5lbs of tobacco, in addition to 22,600 blended model cigarettes.

Messaoudi advised officers that her flights had been booked by a person named ‘Steve’, who she stated was a pal of hers.

When she was interviewed, she claimed that the tobacco and cigarettes have been for her personal private use.

She had purchased the gadgets from the duty-free retailer at Dubai airport, alongside extra baggage during which to retailer them, she stated.

A subsequent evaluation of her telephone confirmed her declare that her pal ‘Steve’ had booked her flights.

Defending, Harriet Tighe stated Messaoudi is remorseful for the ‘opportunistic one-off offence’.

Ms Tighe stated Messaoudi initially believed what she was doing was permitted, a declare the decide stated he discovered ‘troublesome to simply accept’.

The mom advised employees at Manchester Airport that the substances have been all for her. (GV of Manchester Airport)

Messaoudi, who used to work as a cleaner, had lately separated from her husband after their relationship broke down, the court docket was advised.

She pleaded responsible to 1 rely of fraudulent evasion of duties.

Sentencing, Decide Michael Leeming stated the loss to HMRC was ‘not insubstantial’ however that the scheme was ‘not notably subtle’.

Decide Leeming stated: ‘It will have clearly taken years and years for these cigarettes and tobacco to be consumed by you,’ Decide Michael Leeming stated.

Messaoudi, from Blackpool, Lancashire, was sentenced to 6 months in jail, suspended for 12 months.

She should perform 200 hours of unpaid work and attend 20 rehabilitation exercise requirement days.