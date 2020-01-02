Mother, 45, saves thousands of pounds and transforms her kitchen for just £140

By Chantalle Edmunds For Mailonline

A thrifty mother-of-three has saved hundreds of kilos reworking her kitchen with vinyl and paints which price simply £140.

Rachel Hartley, 45, used price range buys to offer the kitchen its skilled look and has wowed her family and friends.

Ms Hartley from Blackley, Manchester, stated she wished to replace her kitchen after having it for 13 years.

She stated: ‘I’ve had my kitchen for over ten years and it was beginning to look a bit frayed. Two of my youngsters reside with me and I wished to offer them one thing particular in the home.

‘The plastic was peeling off the doorways and there have been a lot of scratches on the work surfaces.

‘There was no manner I may afford a brand new kitchen, it could price at the least £eight,000.

‘I am a type of individuals who’s all the time obtained a DIY mission on the go so thought I would give it a shot.

‘Now the kitchen is completed I be ok with it. It appears higher than I imagined and with assist from a number of individuals it is all come collectively so effectively.’

What did the thrifty mother-of-three really purchase? four rolls of Vinyl plastic at £21 every = £84 1 pot of paint = £36 1 sheet of MDF= £20 Complete = £140

Ms Hartley started the method by eradicating the plastic coating that lined the cabinets and drawers of her kitchen.

She rapidly realised that if she handed a hairdryer on a excessive setting over the plastic it could come off simpler.

She then cleverly added on a coat of loft gray satin paint she had purchased from B&Q for £36.

She additionally recycled her current handles and had them resprayed by a good friend after which simply reattached them to her doorways.

Ms Hartley stated: ‘I used to be in a position to take away among the plastic off the cabinets utilizing a hairdryer.

‘It melted the adhesive and heated the plastic sufficient for me to get my fingers behind and peel it off.

‘As soon as it was off I noticed there was simply regular MDF beneath.

‘As soon as I had gotten all of it of with the hair dryer I put the paint on which took a few week.

‘I wished to do the worktops and splash again too so I went on-line and located some vinyl wrap.

‘I purchased 4 tubes and started working measuring them out for the kitchen. It took me about two days.

‘The toughest half was placing the plastic on the splashback and worktops. I had to verify there have been no air bubbles to verify it was actually exact.’

Ms Hartley says the entire mission took 5 days in whole and that her family and friends are amazed by the outcomes.

She stated: ‘I am actually happy with it. Everybody who’s seen it and comes into the home has stated how wonderful it appears.

‘I stroll in on a regular basis and once I take a look at it I am unable to imagine it.’

‘The toughest half was placing the plastic on the splashback and worktops. I had to verify there have been no air bubbles to verify it was actually exact,’ she stated