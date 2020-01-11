Mother and her lover are charged with murder after ‘cheeky monkey’ toddler dies

By Sophie Tanno For Mailonline

Printed: 20:03 EST, 10 January 2020 | Up to date: 20:16 EST, 10 January 2020

A mom and her lover have been charged over the homicide of a two-year-old boy who died hours after celebrating his birthday.

Sarah O’Brien, 32, and Martin Currie, 36, have been charged with homicide on Friday, after the dying of Keigan Ronnie O’Brien on Thursday.

Kiegan, who was described by his mom as a ‘cheeky monkey’, was rushed to hospital from a property in Doncaster, South Yorkshire on January eight, the place he died a day later.

A autopsy examination carried out final night time concluded that he died because of head accidents.

The emergency providers reported that the toddler had been in cardiac arrest on the dwelling

Sarah O’Brien, 32, (proper) and Martin Currie, 36, (left) have been charged with homicide on Friday, after the dying of Keigan Ronnie O’Brien on Thursday

The 2-year-old is suspected to have been murdered hours after celebrating his second birthday in Doncaster, South Yorkshire. Pictured: A police automotive outdoors the property that’s on the centre of the homicide investigation

Currie and O’Brien will stay in police custody till their look at Doncaster Magistrates’ Courtroom tomorrow.

It was revealed that emergency providers have been known as to the property within the Adwick space on Wednesday at round 11am.

The ambulance service had reported that the toddler had been in cardiac arrest on the dwelling on Bosworth Highway.

He was taken to hospital the place he died on Thursday afternoon.

Photos taken on the scene yesterday morning confirmed a police automotive parked outdoors the terraced property the place the suspected homicide is believed to have taken place.

One shot of the kitchen window confirmed a multicoloured streamer with the phrases ‘glad second birthday’ written throughout it whereas one other image confirmed two bouquets of flowers left outdoors the home in reminiscence of the boy.

A buggy and kids’s toy is also seen within the entrance backyard.

Keigan Ronnie O’Brien, two, died yesterday after being rushed to hospital from a property in Doncaster, South Yorkshire on January eight

Following his dying, a multicoloured streamer with the phrases ‘glad second birthday’ may very well be seen caught to a window of the property

A baby’s pushchair and a toy was seen outdoors the Doncaster dwelling as emergency providers carried out their investigations

Neighbours have spoken of their anger and disappointment over the incident, which has despatched shock-waves by the group.

Retail employee Mark Hillary, 43, mentioned: ‘It is surprising that this occurred to such a younger boy.

‘I am devastated this occurred – I simply cannot consider it. It made me sick.’

David Brown, a 54-year-old auditor who lives subsequent door to the home on Bosworth Highway, described his neighbour as a ‘quiet’ and ‘good’ girl who ‘saved to herself’.

Police stood guard outdoors the property in Doncaster that’s on the centre of the homicide investigation

Police remained on the property this morning the place the suspected homicide is believed to have taken place

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector James Axe, mentioned: ‘Specialist officers have up to date Keigan’s household and are persevering with to help them as they attempt to come to phrases with and digest what has occurred over the past 48-hours.

‘I’d additionally prefer to please reiterate my request for individuals to be conscious of what they’re posting throughout social media networks.

‘It is actually vital to chorus from posting any speculative feedback and particulars in regards to the case, to keep away from additional misery to Keigan’s household and permit them the privateness to grieve, however to additionally enable the felony proceedings to progress by the courts unhindered.’