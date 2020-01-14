Mother begged hospital staff not to discharge her baby who later died of meningitis and sepsis

By Chantalle Edmunds For Mailonline

Revealed: 05:50 EST, 14 January 2020 | Up to date: 05:56 EST, 14 January 2020

Mohammed Aldmour who died of meningitis and sepsis

A devastated mom has instructed a coroner’s court docket how she begged hospital employees to not discharge her child, hours earlier than he died of meningitis and sepsis.

Muna Aburizeq from Hyde in Manchester was suggested to name an ambulance after dialing 111 and telling a name handler that three-month-old Mohammed Aldmour’s temperature had shot up and his lips had turned blue.

When mom and son obtained to Tameside Hospital, Muna Aburizeq was instructed her child had a chilly virus and he was discharged regardless of his mom pleading with medical professionals to not ship him residence, telling them her son was ‘not proper.’

After they obtained residence, Mohammed’s situation continued to worsen and Ms Aburizeq took him again to hospital that night time.

He died from meningitis and sepsis a short while later.

Throughout the first day of a week-long listening to into Mohammad’s dying, South Manchester Coroner’s Court docket heard that Mohammed turned unwell on September 10, 2018.

He had vomited and had a temperature of over 38 levels.

After Ms Aburizeq referred to as an ambulance, Mohammed was triaged by a paediatric nurse within the youngsters’s space of A&E at Tameside Hospital.

To start with Mohammed appeared alert, responsive, and was interacting along with his mom.

Nonetheless, when the nurse took his important indicators, she found Mohammad’s temperature had risen to 39 levels and his coronary heart charge was significantly quicker than it ought to have been.

Mohammed was triaged by a paediatric nurse within the youngsters’s space of A&E at Tameside Hospital however was later despatched residence after a health care provider mentioned ‘he is obtained a chilly’

He was then triaged as an pressing case and was taken to resuscitation.

Hospital coverage states sticker warning of a threat of sepsis ought to have been positioned on Mohammad’s notes.

The nook’s court docket heard how the nurse mentioned she had not executed this, as a result of she had instantly escalated his case the place she anticipated a paediatrician to attend Mohammed in resuscitation inside a window of two to 10 minutes.

Ms Aburizeq instructed South Manchester Coroner’s Court docket: ‘We went right into a cubicle. He was in ache. He was crying.

‘A woman reverse me mentioned ‘What the hell is fallacious with that child?’ I mentioned ‘I do not know, I am doing my greatest to calm him down’.

‘A physician got here to me and mentioned ‘he is obtained a chilly’. I used to be fearful about his lungs as a result of he was not respiratory correctly. You possibly can’t argue with a health care provider, you simply belief the docs.

‘She mentioned he is simply obtained a virus, a chilly virus.

‘A nurse got here in, she mentioned Mohammad was positive, we’ll discharge him.

‘I am a traditional mum, in all probability a bit anxious however that is not simply me. I simply need justice. He was in a lot ache.’

The inquest heard that Mohammad had already had his first vaccination in opposition to meningitis B when he was eight weeks outdated. He would have had a second jab when he was 16 weeks outdated however was solely three months when he contracted meningitis.

A publish mortem discovered that Mohammad had the ‘meningitis rash’ throughout his face, chest, stomach and again, in addition to on a few of his limbs. His organs had been additionally discovered to be coated within the rash.

The inquest, held in entrance of a jury, continues.