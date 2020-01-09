Mother claims she has been left with ‘Barbie lips and a piggy snout’ after five ‘botched’ surgeries

A mother-of-three claims she has been left with ‘over-inflated Barbie lips’ and a ‘piggy snout’ after 5 ‘botched’ surgical procedures.

Ellen Gonzalez needed to have cosmetic surgery after being cruelly bullied as a baby about her look.

The 42-year-old, from Stamford, Connecticut, was devastated when she was left with lips that had been ‘too large’ after having silicone injected in 2004.

Greater than a decade later, she determined to courageous the working desk as soon as once more for a nostril job twice in 2016 however says she was left with a ‘piggy snout’.

Issues went from dangerous to worse when she went beneath the knife in 2017 to rectify her nostril, which she stated was made bigger, and her lips, which had been left ‘lumpy’.

A last try excellent her pout in 2018 left Mrs Gonzalez’s lips so hyped up that they meet within the center however not on the edges.

She has been left unable to smile or communicate correctly, meals falls out of her mouth and she or he has to drink with a straw.

Decided to ‘appear to be herself’ once more, unemployed Mrs Gonzalez is now getting ready for an operation subsequent month. However she has return to the physician who did her final two surgical procedures as she will be able to’t afford anybody else.

Mom Ellen Gonzalez claims she has been left with ‘over-inflated Barbie lips’ and a ‘piggy snout’ after 5 ‘botched’ surgical procedures. She is pictured together with her 14-year-old daughter Adrianna

The 42-year-old, from Stamford, Connecticut, had three procedures on her lips and two on her nostril between 2004 and 2018. She is pictured not too long ago

When Mrs Gonzalez demanded her nostril was redone for a second time, she claims she requested for her lips to be made barely smaller too. However the end result was sudden. She went on to have two surgical procedures to attempt to rectify the work

Mrs Gonzalez, who’s sharing photos of her face as a warning of how cosmetic surgery can go mistaken, stated: ‘I want I would by no means touched my face. I really feel ugly and unattractive. I do not wish to be pretend anymore.

‘I can not eat or drink correctly. Meals falls out of my mouth, and if I drink liquids and I am not leaning the best manner, they arrive out too. I’ve to drink with a straw.

‘My objective is to return to wanting like myself in order that my daughters have good self-worth and vanity. [I don’t want them to] assume that over-inflated Barbie was the one method to really feel lovely.’

Mrs Gonzalez first had her lips carried out in 2004, aged across the age of 27, a choice she says she made as a result of she had been bullied in class.

She stated: ‘I went by a number of trauma as a baby which is why I acquired cosmetic surgery. I needed to have management over my physique.

‘I used to be bullied to the purpose of eager to commit suicide and I ran away from residence to get away from my bullies.

‘When bullies inform you that you just’re fats, ugly, that you’d be higher off lifeless, you do something to vary that impression of your self.

‘My pal instructed me a few girl who was doing fats pictures, tattoo eyebrows and lip fillers, nevertheless it wasn’t an actual clinic.

‘She injected my lips and […] I instantly felt they had been too large however she assured me they’d get smaller. She stated it was non-permanent and could be gone in a couple of years – that was 2004.’

Mrs Gonzalez went to see a plastic surgeon together with her daughter, Hailey, 16, who had a tumour on her neck in 2016, when he provided her a rhinoplasty to assist her breathe extra simply.

However after the surgical procedure on her nostril, Mrs Gonzalez says she was left wanting like she had a ‘piggy snout’.

She stated: ‘In 2016, my daughter had a tumour on her neck and the surgeon stated “I could fix your breathing problems for you too”. He instructed me to cease by his workplace.

‘He initially did a rhinoplasty, however [my nose] was turned up like somewhat piggy snout. It did not look pure.

After the primary surgical procedure to right her lips in 2017, Mrs Gonzalez claims her stitches grew to become contaminated and pus seeped from her sores (pictured)

Mrs Gonzalez’s lips are so hyped up that they meet within the center however not on the edges

‘It was like I had two separate noses. One half was going a method, then I had a crazy-looking nostril tip that was very, very pointy.’

Mrs Gonzalez demanded her nostril was redone, and as she was wheeled into theatre for a second time, she claims she requested for her lips to be made barely smaller too.

She stated: ‘The second time he went again in, he took fats from my abdomen and added it to my nostril. Now I’ve acquired an excellent greater nostril than after I began.

‘Whereas he was doing that, he stated he’d make my lips somewhat smaller too. As a substitute of slicing straight throughout, he minimize one aspect larger than the opposite.

‘I requested him for an evidence and he did not reply me. He stated it appeared good and if I did not like them, he’d repair them once more.’

Mrs Gonzalez was horrified to see how lumpy her mouth was. She claims her stitches grew to become contaminated and pus seeped from her sores.

In February, Ms Gonzalez will go beneath the knife for a 3rd time to permit the identical man to function on her lips, hoping she is going to look ‘regular’ afterwards

Mrs Gonzalez, pictured together with her husband, Eddie, is hoping to return to how she appeared earlier than she started having surgical procedure, to show her two daughters methods to be assured in their very own pores and skin

Ms Gonzalez had one other surgical procedure in 2018 to create the lips she needed.

However since then, her backside lip has been left ‘protruding out’ and her mouth is filled with scars, leaving her too self-conscious to have photographs taken.

She can also be unable to speak correctly, struggling with a slight speech obstacle because of her lips being misshaped.

Mrs Gonzalez stated: ‘The underside lip on the best aspect hangs down barely. So after I shut my mouth, air goes in it and I continuously have dry mouth.

‘They had been very lumpy. I’ve gone by the ringer with this. It is messed my mouth up.

‘I acquired infections in my lips. I had very dangerous luck. All my stitches opened up and it was massively contaminated.

‘I used to take photos on a regular basis, however now I do not wish to.’

After discovering herself unemployed, Mrs Gonzalez claims she has no selection however to return to the identical surgeon for corrections, as an alternative of discovering another person.

In February, she is going to go beneath the knife for a 3rd time to permit the identical man to function on her lips, hoping she is going to look ‘regular’ afterwards.

Mrs Gonzalez is now hoping to return to how she appeared earlier than she started having surgical procedure, to show her two daughters methods to be assured in their very own pores and skin.

Mrs Gonzalez stated: ‘I am now out of labor so I haven’t got the choice for one more physician.

‘The surgeon who did it’s doing a re-surgery to repair it. I’ve actually written down three pages [of notes] and gone over it, stating “do not cut my top lip”.

‘My subsequent surgical procedure is in February. I am not feeling very properly about trusting him once more, however I haven’t got any choices.

‘I am attempting to do them as small as doable. I’ve acquired scars on my lips now. I do not wish to preserve including scars.’