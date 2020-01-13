Mother confesses to murdering her starving three-year-old girl

By Will Stewart In Moscow for MailOnline

An ‘evil’ mom has confessed to murdering her three-year-old daughter by leaving her residence alone whereas she went on a week-long partying spree.

Maria Plenkina, 21, abandoned tragic Kristina who was so hungry she tried to eat washing powder, a courtroom was informed.

The lady was discovered bare having starved to demise in a chilly room in a rubbish-strewn flat within the Russian metropolis of Kirov, having eaten the small quantity of meals – yoghurt, hen and sausages – her mom had left her.

Earlier than leaving for her get together week coinciding with Valentine’s Day final yr, Plenkina turned off the water within the flat.

The lady’s lifeless physique was discovered by her grandmother Irina Plenkina, 47, who had come to want her a contented third birthday.

The mom – branded ‘evil’ by neighbours – faces from eight to 20 years in jail for the merciless homicide of her baby.

A prison investigation into ‘homicide with excessive cruelty’ proved that Plenkina locked her daughter within the flat from February 13 and solely returned on February 20.

Psychiatrists discovered that she was ‘sane’ and ‘totally conscious of her actions’, the courtroom was informed.

The mom stayed with good friend Anastasia Kurpina who stated Plenkina lied to her that Kristina was being cared for by a pal.

Anastasia informed investigators that she paid for her good friend’s every day visits to nightclubs and cafes, shopping for her alcohol.

Not lengthy earlier than her week-long spree, Plenkina had break up along with her boyfriend.

Confessing to homicide however saying she didn’t intend to kill her, Maria stated she had left meals for her baby however gave contradictory accounts and couldn’t say a lot many sausages.

Sobbing she stated in courtroom: ‘I by no means wished her to die’.

A committee spokeswoman stated: ‘The lady’s mom stated that she intentionally closed the door of the house and left the home.’

She was ‘having time with pals’ and was ‘on a spree’.

When she was detained the mom didn’t cry and confirmed no remorse, stated legislation enforcement sources.

‘She simply says in chilly blood: ‘Sure, I left, I closed off the water and left the kid with out water and meals’.’

The kid’s distraught grandmother stated she might have cared for the kid if solely she knew her daughter was leaving.

‘She lied to me that all the pieces was wonderful,’ she stated.

‘She lied to everybody.’

She stated: ‘I by no means thought that Maria might do such a factor…

‘If solely I had had noticed one thing was incorrect, I might have taken the lady to me.’

There was by no means any signal of earlier abuse, she stated.

‘She has proven the best class appearing – in case you deceive everybody to such an extent.

‘I utterly didn’t know my daughter, it seems.’