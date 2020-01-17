Mother is jailed for 13 YEARS for leaving her three-year-old daughter to starve to death

By Will Stewart In Moscow for MailOnline

A mom who confessed to murdering her three-year-old daughter by leaving her alone for per week to starve to loss of life whereas she went partying has been jailed in Russia.

Maria Plenkina, 21, was sentenced to 13 years in a penal colony on Friday for the homicide of daughter Kristina within the metropolis of Kirov, round 500 miles east of Moscow, in February final yr.

The court docket was instructed that Plenkina left Kristina alone in an condominium with no electrical energy or water and solely a small quantity of meals whereas she spent the week with buddies.

Maria Plenkina, 21, was sentenced to 13 years in a Russian penal colony on Friday after she confessed to leaving her three-year previous daughter to starve to loss of life in February final yr

Plenkina admitted shutting off water to her condominium, which additionally did not have electrical energy, earlier than leaving Kristina alone for per week with out sufficient meals whereas she partied with buddies

Investigators mentioned Plenkina confessed she intentionally closed the door of the condominium and shut off the water earlier than leaving the home.

She was ‘having an excellent time with buddies’ and was ‘on a spree’, mentioned one report.

The woman was discovered bare having starved to loss of life in a chilly room in a rubbish-strewn flat after consuming yoghurt, hen and sausages that her mom had left her.

She was so hungry that she tried to eat washing powder, the court docket heard.

Decide Roman Bronnikov instructed the court docket: ‘Plenkina understood her crime was of a merciless nature.

‘She shut off the water and there was no electrical energy within the condominium. The woman was dying slowly.’

Plenkina wept as her sentence was handed down on Friday at a court docket within the metropolis of Kirov, having remained stony-faced all through the remainder of her trial

Throughout this time the mom ‘went to bars and nightclubs’ and regarded for a job, solely returning one week later after listening to the kid had died.

She ‘misled her mom and buddies, saying that the woman was below supervision’ in the course of the week she was away with buddies.

Earlier than Kristina was left alone for per week, she weighed 17lbs, round half what is anticipated for a 3 yr previous.

The lady – judged psychologically match to face trial – remained calm in a glass court docket cage as she was convicted of the homicide of a kid with ‘explicit cruelty’.

A video reveals her being led away by armed guards to begin her sentence in a penal colony.

The assassin’s mom Irina Plenkina, 47, who discovered the kid lifeless when she came around her with a 3rd birthday present, had supported a requirement by the prosecutor for a sentence of not less than 13 years in a jail colony.

Kristina was discovered bare, having starved to loss of life inside this condominium which was strewn with garbage and coated in graffiti

Maria insisted that she had not meant to kill the woman and anticipated to come back again and discover her alive as she was sentenced

Plenkina will stay below home arrest for one yr after serving her sentence.

A marketing campaign group arrange within the title of the lifeless youngster condemned the jail time period as too lenient.

‘I’m in shock,’ mentioned group member Katerina Tulyakova.

‘She is going to serve a most ten years and be freed within the prime of life.

‘Probably the most horrible factor that she’s going to be capable of give start once more.

‘However no-one can return Kristina, ever.

‘So long as there are such unhappy legal guidelines in our nation, these creatures will kill their kids.’

Earlier Plenkina had wept in court docket as she mentioned of her daughter: ‘I cherished her (with) all my life. I did the whole lot to verify she has all she wants.

‘I took care of her, I cherished her. I didn’t have a wilful intent to kill her.

‘I didn’t perceive I might come again and discover her lifeless.’