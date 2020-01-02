Mother is ridiculed for making a necklace out of chopped POTATOES to cure her son’s fever

By Carly Stern For Dailymail.com

An American mom is being mocked and ridiculed for claiming necklace fabricated from potatoes cured her son’s fever.

The girl shared her magical treatment on Twitter on December 29, posting two footage of her younger son carrying a string of tiny potato cubes round his neck.

She wrote with amazement that he began out with a fever of 102.Three, however a full day later he was right down to 98.2 and the potatoes had turned black — proof, she mentioned, that it ‘actually works.’

The girl has since deleted her tweet, seemingly due to the ridicule she confronted on-line — however not earlier than a Redditor shared a screengrab of it.

‘My granny informed me about making a potato necklace to attract out fevers (it turns utterly black) and y’all it actually works!

‘Nolan’s Fever yesterday was 102.Three now he is at 98.2.’

She included earlier than and after pictures, one exhibiting a depressing baby sitting up in mattress with a brand new white potato necklace round his neck, the opposite exhibiting him sleeping with the potato necklace, now black.

There may be completely no scientific proof that potatoes can remedy a fever, although the parable nonetheless persists.

Nonetheless, what the lady failed to notice is that potatoes flip black when they’re uncovered to air, and would have seemingly ended up the identical coloration had they merely been neglected on a desk.

Redditors have been horrified and exasperated that the mom believed the ‘trick’ labored.

‘What if the potato will get darkish left on a desk? Is It draining the desk’s unhealthy Power or one thing, lmao? How can individuals consider this type of stuff, like bruh, you severe?’ wrote one.

‘Past the opposite madness, I really like how shocked the individual is that the fever went down the following day. “Fever went down after 24 hours? Inconceivable! Can only be magic potatoes,”‘ wrote one other.

The girl isn’t the one individual to recommend potatoes as a cure-all; one other DIY treatment that’s thought to this point again to the Center Ages suggests placing sliced uncooked potatoes inside your socks to remedy chilly and flu-like signs.

Some Reddit commenters additionally chimed in to share that their members of the family swear by comparable miracle cures.

‘My fiance’s mother makes use of socks soaked in vinegar to do away with a fever. She at all times will get mad once I inform her the one factor it removed was nice smells,’ wrote one.

‘My mother and grandma used to do the sock factor for me once I was younger. After seeing this put up it jogged my memory that in addition they crammed a shawl with shredded uncooked potato and wrapped it round my neck every time I had a fever,’ mentioned one other.

‘[There’s] one thing comparable that my mother does — solely it’s chopped uncooked onions worn in socks in a single day. She swears by it,’ mentioned a 3rd.