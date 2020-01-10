Mother mistook her OWN reflection for Gwyneth Paltrow’s fatsuit-wearing character from Shallow Hal

An obese gran shed 9st in a yr after mistaking her personal reflection for Gwyneth Paltrow’s fatsuit-wearing character from the movie Shallow Hal.

Married mother-of-three Tracy Mhamdi, 54, from Liverpool, would gorge on limitless packets of crisps and chocolate all through the day earlier than scoffing calorific meatball pasta or steak and chips for dinner – and earlier than she knew it weighed a large 23st 7lbs and wore a dimension 24.

However the former carer, from Liverpool, realised how massive she had turn into when she noticed her personal reflection in a store window at an airport and confused herself with Rosemary, the overweight character from the 2001 movie.

Married mother-of-three Tracy Mhamdi, 54, from Liverpool, misplaced greater than 9st with the assistance of a gastric bypass operation. She stated she now feels ‘like a brand new lady’

The previous carer realised how massive she had turn into when she noticed her personal reflection in a store window at an airport when she was on holidays, she likened it to the Shallow Hal character

Shallow Hal is a 2001 comedy starring Jack Black (centre, between takes) – a shallow man who solely dates enticing girls earlier than assembly Rosemary (left) performed by Gwyneth Paltrow

After dropping a powerful 4½st in six months by swapping her unhealthy weight-reduction plan for Slimfast shakes, Tracy had a gastric bypass in July 2019.

Six months after the life-changing surgical procedure, the gran-of-10 now weighs 14st 6lbs after dropping an extra 5 stone and wears a slim dimension 14 – and stated she looks like a totally totally different individual.

Tracy stated: ‘I went on vacation to Morocco with my husband, Wissam, and I used to be strolling in direction of the terminal once I noticed a mirrored image of somebody in a window.

‘I stated to myself, “Who’s brought the girl from Shallow Hal on holiday with them?” after which as I acquired nearer I realised it was me.

TRACY’S DIET BEFORE Breakfast: Toast, beans and egg Snack: Chocolate, crisps, sandwich Dinner: Spaghetti and meatballs Tea: Selfmade steak and chips with 4 items of bread

TRACY’S DIET NOW Breakfast: Six Shreddies Lunch: A bit of ham and half a slice of bread Dinner: Three ounces of fish, with one boiled potato if she will be able to handle to eat it

‘It ruined my entire vacation. I simply felt so self-conscious the entire time.

‘I knew I had put loads of weight on, however I did not realise how a lot. I actually did not suppose I used to be that massive.’

After fighting scoliosis, a curvature of the backbone, since she was a toddler Tracy was unable to train and will solely stroll with the assistance of crutches.

Due to this and consuming four,000 energy a day in unhealthy treats and home made feasts, her weight soared.

As quickly as Tracy returned from the one-week vacation in January 2017, she went to the docs and requested to see a dietician.

Tracey stated: ‘I used to be advised I wanted to lose one and a half stone for the gastric band however I caught to Slimfast and misplaced 4 and a half as a substitute.’ She then had the operation to help her weight reduction

‘You need to wait half an hour after consuming earlier than having a drink however should you’ve eaten one thing salty, that half an hour looks like two hours,’ Tracy stated of the problem in coping with her op

The mom stated getting used to the gastric bypass, which she had in July 2019 in an three-hour surgical procedure on the NHS, was the toughest factor she’d ever needed to do.

She discovered it even harder than dropping 4st on her personal, which she accomplished in simply six months due to Slimfast earlier than present process the op.

Tracey stated: ‘I used to be advised I wanted to lose 1½st for the gastric band however I caught to Slimfast and 4½st as a substitute.

‘Having the gastric bypass was the toughest factor I’ve ever completed.

Six months after the life-changing surgical procedure, the gran-of-10 now weighs 14st 6lbs after dropping an extra 5 stone and wears a slim dimension 14 (pictured earlier than her weight reduction journey began)

‘I assumed it could be a straightforward answer to drop extra pounds but it surely’s such exhausting work,’ the previous carer, pictured current day, stated of the three-hour operation that she obtained on the NHS

‘I assumed it could be a straightforward answer to drop extra pounds but it surely’s such exhausting work.

‘I may solely have soup or watery stuff for 4 weeks.

‘I really feel wonderful now. Earlier than, I could not get from the automobile into Tesco with out my crutches and now I can,’ the elated mom stated of her life after shedding the kilos

‘You need to wait half an hour after consuming earlier than having a drink however should you’ve eaten one thing salty, that half an hour looks like two hours.’

Now, Tracy can solely handle 4 mouthfuls of meals at a time earlier than she feels full.

However she nonetheless plans to lose one other 4 stone earlier than she hits her objective weight.

Tracy, who does not work on account of her scoliosis, stated: ‘I solely had 4 mouthfuls of my Christmas dinner and I used to be full.

‘I used to be scared I would die from the anaesthetic in surgical procedure however I assumed I would die of a coronary heart assault anyway so I could as effectively.

‘I’ve acquired 10 grandchildren so I wish to see them develop up.

‘Now I really feel a hell of quite a bit more healthy. I nonetheless have scoliosis however dropping the load has actually helped with the ache.

‘I really feel wonderful now. Earlier than, I could not get from the automobile into Tesco with out my crutches and now I can.

‘All my household are so pleased with me and the way I’ve caught to it. I really feel like a totally totally different lady now.’