Mother of 8-year-old believed killed by his father pleads guilty to child endangerment

The mom of a lacking Eight-year-old boy who authorities say was killed by his father has pleaded responsible to youngster endangerment fees, in response to courtroom paperwork.

Jillian Godfrey, 37, pleaded responsible to 2 felony counts of kid endangerment on Wednesday in reference to the demise of her son, Noah McIntosh, in response to the Riverside County district legal professional’s workplace. The felony plea was sealed by a decide and extra data wasn’t accessible, D.A. spokesman John Corridor mentioned Monday.

Noah’s father, 33-year-old Bryce McIntosh, was charged with first-degree homicide with a particular circumstance of torture in reference to the March disappearance of his son.

In line with courtroom paperwork, McIntosh first informed Godfrey their son was lacking on March Eight.

Godfrey requested McIntosh whether or not he had known as police to report the boy’s disappearance, and McIntosh replied that he had “everything under control,” courtroom information present. Godfrey reported her son lacking 4 days later.

Authorities looked for the boy at his father’s residence however didn’t discover him. Officers later discovered proof they are saying hyperlinks McIntosh to the boy’s demise. Authorities found McIntosh had bought acid, a drain opener, bolt cutters and different objects across the similar time the boy disappeared.

Investigators tracked his actions from knowledge extracted from McIntosh’s cellphone and searched an unincorporated space of Aguanga, the place they discovered a trash can with a paper that had “Noah M” written on it, a number of purple latex gloves, a plastic bag with residue in step with blood, elements of a Ninja blender and different cleansing objects, courtroom information present.

Noah’s physique has not been discovered.

Godfrey was charged with willful youngster cruelty in March, though investigators don’t suspect in her son’s demise, officers mentioned. She will likely be sentenced April three, courtroom information present.