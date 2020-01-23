Mother-of-eight forgives partner after he confessed to cheating on her with three other women

A mother-of-eight forgive her associate after he confessed to dishonest on her with three different girls – while she was six months pregnant.

Single mum Valencia Cy, 39, from Ealing, West London, thought she’d met ‘the one’ when she fell for Jino Muzongo, additionally 39.

The charmer contacted her by way of Fb messenger on her birthday, in December 2012, asking to take her on a date.

Regardless of Valencia’s concern of getting harm once more, the pair dated and rapidly fell in love – even assembly one another’s youngsters.

The couple moved in collectively in 2013, however Valencia – who runs her personal cleansing enterprise – then discovered sexual messages from one other lady on his telephone.

Single mum Valencia Cy, 39, thought she’d met ‘the one’ when she fell for Jino Muzongo, additionally 39. Pictured right here collectively at their West London house

Furious, she confronted Jino, who denied he was dishonest and defined it was merely a persistent ex-girlfriend.

Valencia – who had six youngsters by two earlier relationships – determined to consider him after taking recommendation from household.

However Jino’s behaviour didn’t enhance and he would keep out for days at a time, generally coming house with lipstick stains on his shirt.

Nevertheless it wasn’t till June 2015, when she was six months pregnant with their first youngster collectively, Jino lastly confessed all – after changing into ‘overwhelmed with guilt’.

The love rat tearfully admitted having three different girlfriends – however promised he was lastly able to decide to Valencia.

Valenica was in a position to forgive her associate’s infidelity and the couple – who married in January 2017 – have been deliriously completely happy ever since.

The charmer contacted her by way of Fb messenger on her birthday, in December 2012, asking to take her on a date. Matthew Mangituka 15, Valencia, Kingdom Muzongo 22 months on mum’s lap, Jino and Marien Muzongo,4 (L-R)

Valencia stated: ‘We now have been by way of lots collectively and forgiveness did not come simple, however it’s been one of the best resolution I’ve ever made, we’re happier than ever now.

‘I first suspected Jino of dishonest when I discovered a textual content from one other lady.

‘It stated: “I love you and can’t wait to see you”.

‘It wasn’t the primary time I would discovered dodgy messages on his telephone, however he’d at all times wormed his means out of it earlier than.

‘Once I confronted him about it he simply stated it was his ex, and that she would not go away him alone.

‘I knew he was mendacity however could not show it.

‘He was such a great boyfriend and so good with the youngsters, I actually needed to consider him. So I made a decision to not be suspicious anymore and simply take it at face worth, however it was exhausting as he stored appearing actually oddly.

‘I attempted to name him out on his disappearances and dodgy behaviour, however I needed to do it calmly.

Valencia and Jino on their marriage ceremony day. Valenica was in a position to forgive her associate’s infidelity and so they married in 2017

‘He’d at all times say nothing was occurring so I selected to just accept what he stated.

‘When he confessed six months later, it was like a weight had been lifted.

‘It was so good to listen to him admit all of it. I may see the guilt and the upset in his eyes and I simply knew issues had been going to be completely different from then on – and so they have been.

‘We have 11 children between us now and we have by no means been happier. We’re married now and I belief my husband with my life.’

Jino added: ‘I deeply remorse what I did as a result of I made Valencia really feel insecure and confused and it may have ruined my household.

‘I did it as a result of I used to be insecure about my very own emotions and I simply did not belief anybody and because it I used to be cheated on prior to now.

‘I felt that I needed to punish all girls with out considering, however Valencia was harmless and she or he had nothing to do with what I had gone by way of earlier than. If I may flip again time I’d.’

Jino Muzongo together with his boys Marien and Kingdom. It wasn’t till 2015, when Valencia was pregnant with their first youngster, Jino confessed – after changing into ‘overwhelmed with guilt’

The pair, who met by way of mates in 2010, began courting in 2012 when Jino approached his now-wife on Fb on her 32nd birthday.

They started to textual content and she or he admitted she was ‘lonely’, prompting Jino to supply to take her out to have a good time.

The following day the pair went on a date to a French restaurant in central London and the chemistry was ‘instantly electrical.’

Jino defined he already had three children from two earlier relationships and so they bonded over each having youngsters and their shared love of music.

Valencia is mum to Emanuel, 20, Matthew, 14, Joshua, 12, Samuel, 11, Keziah, 9, and Dominic, seven, from her earlier relationships.

Jino has three youngsters from his earlier relationships. Collectively they now have sons, Marien, 4, and Kingdom, 20 months.

Valencia started to note purple flags within the first few months of their budding relationship. She stated: ‘He would take his telephone with him wherever he went and would go exterior for secret calls.

‘Other than my belief points the connection was wonderful in all different methods – our intercourse life was unimaginable and he was wonderful with the youngsters,’ Valencia stated on Jino, proper

‘He was a van driver it made it simpler for him to cover what he was doing and would usually ‘work late’.

‘He was at all times texting lots too and I simply had a hunch that one thing wasn’t proper, however I would been badly burned earlier than and so I assumed that it was simply my very own points rearing their ugly head.

‘Other than my belief points the connection was wonderful in all different methods – our intercourse life was unimaginable and he was wonderful with the youngsters.’

Though she suspected him of being untrue over the next months, Valencia selected to hope that he wasn’t.

Simply days after discovering the dodgy texts, Valencia found that she was carrying their first youngster collectively, in January 2015, and she or he hoped Jino would keep loyal to their household.

She stated: ‘It was exhausting watching him on his telephone or going out ‘to work’ however as I by no means knew precisely when he was dishonest anyway, it was simple for me to imagine one of the best.

‘After we came upon I used to be pregnant I actually did suppose that will make all of the distinction to him and there can be no extra messing round on his half.’

Valencia stated when he ‘got here clear’ she felt relieved. She added: ‘My prayers had been answered, he was all mine!’

‘I used to be actually shocked although, particularly that it was three different girlfriends… I assumed he may simply be having a number of flings right here and there.

‘Though he reassured me that he was going out with the others earlier than me and had by no means anticipated to fall in love with me.

‘He stated I used to be the one which made him change his methods as a result of he actually fell for me.

‘I clearly did not let him completely off the hook, we had some deep chats so he may absolutely clarify why he’d accomplished it.’

The beloved up pair, who’ve since had one other child, have gone from power to power since his confession.

Valencia is even coaching as a life coach and hopes to have the ability to use her experiences to assist others.

Jino stated: ‘I want I’d simply been trustworthy with my emotions and possibly inform her about my previous she would have made certain I had assist and would have helped me work on my insecurities’

She stated she ‘trusts him 100%’ however has his Fb and Instagram passwords, and stated he strays once more ‘he’d be straight out that door’.

Jino stated: ‘I want I’d simply been trustworthy with my emotions and possibly inform her about my previous she would have made certain I had assist and would have helped me work on my insecurities.

‘My spouse is such a pleasant lady however I simply did not belief anybody on the time I used to be scared that I shall be judged and possibly harm once more.

‘We’re in such a great place – we now have 11 children between us she is a tremendous mum and step mum to my children.

‘She is all the pieces any man would hope for and we trying ahead to spending the remainder of our lives collectively.

‘We’re now attempting to make our goals come true which is telling the world about our ups and down and assist others breakthrough they relationship issues as a result of with love, persistence and religion you’ll be able to overcome something.’