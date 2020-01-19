Mother-of-one, 28, fears she will come face-to-face with thug who KICKED her father to death

A mum-of-one says she’s terrified that she’ll quickly be bumping in her father’s killer within the household’s native retailers as he is set to be launched.

Jaymelea Hurren, 28, from Blackburn, Lancashire, was simply 17 when her father was fatally attacked – and now fears how the discharge will have an effect on her and her household.

Jaymelea, who works as a supervisor of a house, feels as if justice was not served – as her father’s killer appears to be like to stroll free and might go to his residence city as soon as extra.

Chris Folkes, 36 was brutally attacked and repeatedly kicked within the head throughout a vicious assault, succumbing to his in depth accidents the following day in hospital.

Jaymelea Hurren, 28, from Blackburn, Lancashire, (pictured with a photograph of her father Chris Folkes)

Mohsin Mohammed, then 16, murdered his sufferer in broad daylight in a Blackburn park, 10 years in the past and was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimal sentence of 11 years.

After serving eight years, his sentence was diminished, and Mohammed can be launched as early as this week.

But Jaymelea – who tried to attraction his diminished sentence, is set to talk out about how this determination will have an effect on her life.

Jaymelea stated: ‘The concept that he could possibly be in the identical store as me, close to my dad’s solely grandchild, who he by no means bought alternative to satisfy, feels so unfair.

‘Seeing the one that broke my entire world, and the worry of re-living that trauma is terrifying.

Jaymelea Hurren, 28, from Blackburn, Lancashire with son Chris kissing tree the place his granddad died

‘It is like concrete filling my lungs – it is onerous to breathe, and I really feel like I am again, answering the door to the police.

‘Over all these years, it looks like my dad has misplaced his voice – and I am making an attempt to talk for him, despite the fact that it destroyed my life.

‘The assault was so brutal – I nonetheless have the hat, coated within the boot marks that ended my dad’s life.

‘I am unable to even start to clarify the worry that I really feel, understanding that I may go to my native store and stumble upon him.

‘My grandma may too and the toll that worry has on us all is unbelievable.

‘His household lives lower than a mile away from mine, and now I do know that he could possibly be simply metres from me – my fear is consistently there.

Mohsin Mohammed, then 16 (Jaymelea Hurren, 28, with son Chris)

‘My dad’s mind was cut up in half attributable to Mohammad’s savage assault – he suffered, and we as his household have suffered the results for years, occurring with out him and combating for his justice.’

Jaymelea was heartbroken that her dad wasn’t round for the beginning of her son, Chris, seven, and even named him after his granddad.

Jaymelea added: ‘My dad was type and caring, he would by no means have damage anybody.

‘He all the time taught me to stroll away from violence, because it was by no means the reply, and was really a household man.

Jaymelea (pictured with son Chris)

‘The day he died, he was on his option to my grandma’s as a result of he may by no means go a number of days with out talking to his mum.

‘I am unable to even start to specific how a lot I miss chatting all evening, sending songs to one another, having my dad.

‘It is a heartache that by no means goes away – we by no means selected to be victims, however he will get to decide on to return and go to his household now.

‘I spend father’s day, my time visiting my dad, laying flowers down on the park the place he was killed.

‘We have fought repeatedly for the final 5 years however with him being launched, it looks like we’re being ignored.’