Mother-of-six, 34, was found dead on New Year’s Eve in her home

Stacey Cooper (pictured above) was discovered lifeless in her dwelling on New 12 months’s Eve

A mother-of-six who was discovered lifeless on New 12 months’s Eve at her dwelling has been named as Stacey Cooper.

It comes as Liam Murray, 27, as we speak appeared earlier than Teesside Magistrates’ Court docket, charged with the 34-year-old’s homicide and possession of a bladed weapon.

Officers had been alerted after the ambulance service was referred to as to assist Ms Cooper, who was discovered at an tackle in Malham Gill, Redcar, on New 12 months’s Eve.

Cleveland Police mentioned Ms Cooper’s household are being supported by specifically educated officers.

A good friend of the sufferer, Laura Wright, has arrange an internet GoFundMe enchantment to assist the household and mentioned Ms Cooper had been ‘tragically and horribly misplaced’.

She wrote: ‘With out their mom they’re in want of assist and we might admire financial donations to assist with funeral prices and assist for the kids.

Police remained on the scene in Malham, Redcar and a police van was seen parked outdoors

‘To lose my greatest good friend is difficult for me however for youngsters to be with out their mom is insufferable.’

Murray has since been remanded in custody and can seem at Teeside Crown Court docket subsequent Friday.

Police remained on the scene as we speak and a police van was parked outdoors.