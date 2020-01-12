Mother-of-three, 36, died suddenly after complaining of a ‘bad cough’ over Christmas

A mother-of-three collapsed and died after struggling with a ‘unhealthy cough’ over the Christmas interval.

Liz Mellor, a nurse at Singleton Hospital in Swansea, has been described as somebody who would ‘mild up a room along with her bubbly persona and depraved snicker’.

The 36-year-old, from Cimla in Neath, had been affected by a nasty chest and her GP instructed her she had a virus.

However on January 5, Liz tragically handed away after collapsing at her dwelling, abandoning husband of 9 years Mike, three-year-old twin daughters Kitty and Eliza and 14-year-old son Max.

Her sudden and surprising demise has left the household heartbroken and her sister Cath Morris mentioned she feels ‘numb’ with the lack of Liz.

‘She was sick over Christmas, she had a nasty cough and chest, a virus identical to everybody will get. No-one was significantly apprehensive.

‘She had seen the GP and he mentioned it was a virus. She went to the hospital they usually did an x-ray as a precaution however we did not assume that something was drastically flawed.

‘We do not know but what occurred as we’re ready on the autopsy.

She added: ‘Christmas is her favorite time of 12 months. She was the one who would get us all collectively however that did not occur this 12 months as she wasn’t feeling effectively.’

Cath mentioned she had missed calls on her telephone and had a message left from her father which was uncommon for him.

She mentioned: ‘Immediately I mentioned to my husband that somebody has died. After I received by way of to my dad I assumed one thing had occurred to mum.

When her father instructed her it was Liz she described collapsing on the ground and mentioned: ‘I felt like I used to be in a surreal nightmare.’

‘He mentioned that she felt like she could not breathe. She mentioned to her husband that she was going upstairs the place it was a bit cooler and inside seconds she screamed right down to him ‘Mike I can not breathe’.

‘He ran upstairs and she or he simply checked out him and mentioned ‘dial 999, I like you’ and she or he simply collapsed onto the ground.

‘Then her coronary heart stopped,’ added Cath.

‘She’s received no circumstances that we’re conscious of, she was by no means sick, she solely went to hospital when she had the children.

‘I believe generally I consider that it hasn’t occurred. She was simply so sort and selfless you simply could not not like her.

‘I can not consider this has occurred to her. She’s going to overlook so many milestones – her twin daughters are beginning nursery subsequent week.

‘She had a nonetheless beginning earlier than the twins however she all the time mentioned ‘a minimum of I nonetheless get to see the twins go to highschool’.’

Liz beloved the Ospreys, a Welsh rugby union workforce, which led to her assembly her husband Mike.

Each enormous followers, they turned mates first earlier than falling in love. Liz additionally had one other sister named Rebecca Hughes.

Cath, who additionally lives in Pontardawe, mentioned that the three sisters used to battle as youngsters however as they received older all of them turned good mates.

‘My mum is struggling as a result of Liz would telephone her and be over her home every single day.

From left to proper sisters Cath Morris, Rebecca Hughes and Liz Mellor. Cath mentioned Liz all the time organised household occasions

‘We all the time exit as a household and it is all the time Liz organising it. We now have to maintain that going.

‘Mike was the sensible one in the home – all the time getting on with issues. He’s a reserved character, he is such a beautiful man.

‘Mike has misplaced two wives, two youngsters and a grandson in his life. He is misplaced a lot, and my sister was his rock.

‘The twins do not actually perceive what’s going on.

‘The opposite day they did ask ‘the place’s mammy, is mammy coming dwelling’ they usually received somewhat bit upset and observed that she wasn’t there.

Max is holding himself collectively however he is near his sisters.’

Liz and Mike have been planning on renewing their marriage ceremony vows in Cyprus subsequent 12 months.

Cath added: ‘The household have been overwhelmed with the assist. To us Liz is our world, it is horrendous, she was a beautiful particular person.

‘It is my birthday subsequent week and I’m going to show 40. Liz stored saying that we needed to exit and I did not wish to do something.

‘I did not wish to flip 40 however now Liz won’t ever flip 40.

‘This 12 months goes to be the primary of every part with out her; first Christmas, first summer time holidays. It is simply so quiet with out her. I am simply numb for the time being.

‘You actually do not know whats across the nook. We’re planning her funeral and we do not even know what she would have wished.

‘She did not have something in place for her demise. It is like we’re speaking about another person once we are planning it.’

Liz’s mates have arrange a GoFundMe web page to assist with funeral prices and to assist the household financially throughout this troublesome time.