Mother-of-three, 43, suffered a near-fatal one in 100,000 stroke

A mom of three who collapsed after struggling a headache was devastated when medical doctors revealed she’d suffered a near-fatal one in 100,000 stroke – regardless of her husband checking her over and ruling it out.

Lynsey Ashford, 43, from Northwich, Cheshire, was recognized with cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), a situation which accounts for only one per cent of strokes worldwide, after she fell to the ground in the course of the evening in June this yr.

Panicked husband John, 45, in contrast her signs towards FAST stroke recommendation, however dismissed it after she handed all 4 checks and put her again to mattress assuring his spouse it should be a foul illness bug – earlier than he saved her life the next morning when he discovered her unresponsive in mattress.

However former ombudsman case officer Mrs Ashford, who had been fulfilling her goals after retraining as a hairdresser, now looks like a ‘ticking time bomb’ as medical doctors struggled to work out what triggered the handfuls of blood clots to kind on her mind, that means they may strike once more at any time.

Mrs Ashford (pictured in hospital following her stroke) was initially taken to Leighton Hospital in Crewe the place medical doctors informed her they hadn’t seen that many blood clots on the mind in practically a decade and instantly blue lighted her to specialists at North Staffordshire Hospital

The probabilities of struggling a stroke underneath the age of 45 are considered round one in 1,000 however with Mrs Ashford’s situation accounting for lower than one per cent of all strokes worldwide, her case could possibly be as uncommon as one in 100,000.

The mum-of-three is now talking out to lift consciousness of the extra uncommon signs of strokes and the way exhausting they are often to identify.

Mrs Ashford stated: ‘I went to school on the Wednesday and I had a headache. The instructor informed me I did not look proper however I simply took some paracetamol and cracked on.

‘After I bought up the subsequent day the headache was horrendous however the information stated the pollen rely was excessive so I believed it should be hay fever and took some extra painkillers, earlier than going about my mum duties.

‘All day the headache did not disappear after which I began being sick. John informed me I had a foul bug and I went to lie down.

‘Later that evening he got here to mattress however at round 1.30am I bought out of the mattress and collapsed, hitting the bed room door as I went down.

‘I woke John up and he bought the FAST examine indicators for a stroke up on his telephone however as I responded to the whole lot so he simply thought it was nonetheless a bug and helped me again into mattress.

‘Within the morning he bought all the children prepared for college and informed them to not trouble me as a result of I used to be sick, however simply earlier than he left to take them he got here as much as examine on me.

‘Thank god he did, as a result of if he hadn’t I would not be right here at present.

‘He could not wake me up regardless of how exhausting he tried. My pupils had been dilated however there have been no indicators of response, so he phoned an ambulance.’

Mrs Ashford was initially taken to Leighton Hospital in Crewe the place medical doctors informed her they hadn’t seen that many blood clots on the mind in practically a decade and instantly blue lighted her to specialists at North Staffordshire Hospital.

Medical consultants informed John that his spouse’s mind was 95 p.c clogged with clots which had been stopping the blood from leaving her head.

Pictured: L-R Lynsey Ashford, 43, who suffered a stroke and her husband, John, 45. IT contractor John has criticised the FAST recommendation, used to examine the widespread indicators of getting a stroke, claiming it wants an overhaul including there are too many variations of strokes to establish it with simply 4 classes

Frantically attempting to alleviate the strain in her mind, medical doctors began Mrs Ashford on a course of blood thinners to dissolve the handfuls of clots, whereas her household waited anxiously to see how she responded

After practically a fortnight the 43-year-old, mum to Mollie, 17, Mae, 13, and Esme, six, was discharged to go dwelling, however 5 months later the ordeal remains to be haunting her.

Mrs Ashford stated: ‘The advisor stated he had by no means seen something prefer it.

‘I used to be within the ICU barely acutely aware for practically three days however ultimately I began coming spherical.

‘They nonetheless do not know what’s inflicting my blood to clot so till we discover that out and how you can cease it I really feel like a ticking time bomb

‘I am terrified it’ll occur once more.

What’s CVST? CVST accounts for lower than one per cent of all strokes throughout the globe, in keeping with The Stroke Affiliation. Reviews additionally counsel the probabilities of having any type of stroke earlier than the age of 45 are roughly one in 1,000. Bringing these variables collectively (100 x 1,000) means Lynsey’s stroke could possibly be as uncommon as one in 100,000. The Stroke Affiliation stated roughly one particular person falls sufferer to stroke each 5 minutes, with one in 5 being ladies.

‘In the event you have a look at me you would not know I’ve had a stroke – that is the stigma round it, individuals suppose you solely have strokes once you’re older.

‘I’ve had individuals inform me within the hospital ready room that I do not look sick sufficient to be there.

‘I can stroll and discuss however I endure with fatigue and I solely have peripheral imaginative and prescient out of my proper eye, I get nervous driving for any longer than a couple of miles and I’ve needed to pack within the hair dressing.

‘My fingers stick collectively and my arms are shaky so I do not need to smash individuals’s hair however I may find yourself reducing myself and that will be actually harmful whereas I am taking blood thinners.’

Now the couple have known as for higher recommendation and extra public consciousness round stroke, sharing the story to show youthful individuals can fall sufferer too.

The NHS advises individuals to make use of the acronym FAST to examine for the widespread indicators of stroke – facial drooping, lack of arm motion and slurred speech, earlier than appearing well timed to dial 999.

However IT contractor John has criticised the FAST recommendation, claiming it wants an overhaul including there are too many variations of strokes to establish it with simply 4 classes.

He stated: ‘It is troublesome and not using a scan to find out whether or not somebody is having a stroke.

‘I would seen the FAST examine on TV so the message was there nevertheless it did not assist establish what was mistaken with Lynsey and that is fairly scary.

‘I really feel let down by the recommendation and I believe it wants taking a look at as a result of there are such a lot of variations of stroke.’

For Mrs Ashford, an important factor is that she is alive and again on her ft, and stays optimistic that at some point she will be able to return to following her dream.

She added: ‘Hopefully at some point if my signs enhance I can return to hair dressing however for now I really feel fortunate to be alive and that is the primary factor.’