Mother-of-three turns cheating ex-husband’s record collection into new kitchen floor

A mother-of-three obtained revenge on her ‘dishonest’ ex-husband by turning his report assortment in to her new kitchen ground.

Sonia Barton, 47, needed to overtake her previous kitchen after residing in her residence in Belper, Derbyshire for 13 years.

The youngsters’s entertainer spent a whole bunch of hours over an entire yr reworking her kitchen piece by piece as a part of her endlessly residence.

As a part of the transformation, she opted to make use of a number of the vinyl information left behind by her ex-husband – who she claims cheated – to redecorate her kitchen ground.

She mentioned: ‘A few of them are my ex-husband’s. It amuses me, it makes me chuckle each time I stroll within the kitchen and see them.

‘Every part is bordered by small tiles as a result of I did not wish to do it multi functional go so I may nonetheless use my kitchen.’

Sonia estimates she spent £2,500 on the dream undertaking and that the costliest aspect was sourcing 5,000 miniature flower buttons that make up a part of the ground.

The mother-of-three mentioned: ‘I really like DIY and I really like color so it simply developed.

‘I initially needed to do information on the ground after I was married however my husband on the time did not like the thought in order quickly as we cut up I made a decision to do it.

‘It has been a labour of affection for me. I began it over a yr in the past and spent evenings and weekends engaged on it.’

Sonia mentioned she started the undertaking in October 2018 after deciding to utterly overhaul her kitchen and to put in a brand new ground, worktops, doorways, drawers, kick-board and architrave.

Sonia mentioned: ‘I purchased myself a desk noticed and made the drawers myself from floorboards.

‘I made all of the doorways and drawers. I really like vibrant colors so determined to color the doorways.

‘I spent ages tiles and could not discover any that I preferred so I introduced some plain white tiles. I then decoupaged them after which put resin on them.

‘The worktops had been an ebay cut price which I used to be in a position to set up with assist from a pal.

‘For the ground, I purchased the buttons after which added cash and information. I glued them on the ground and put a resin over them.

‘The buttons had been the toughest half, they took hours and hours and hours and there are millions of tiny flower buttons on the ground, all of them are completely different.’

Sonia determined so as to add in some vinyl information from her ex-husband’s assortment and to make every part of the ground in small phases so she may proceed to make use of her kitchen.

She added that her family and friends have all been amazed by the kitchen.

Sonia mentioned: ‘Most of my pals have seen it as it has been coming alongside.

‘Some folks have seen images of it and have mentioned it is a bit mad however they’ve mentioned it really works once they’ve are available in and seen it. It is bonkers and it displays me.

‘It is a hard-wearing kitchen so it ought to final endlessly.

‘I really feel joyful simply being in it. Stepping inside brings a smile to my face regardless of how I am feeling.

‘It uplifts your soul.’