Mother-of-two, 29, with size 38KK breasts says her giant chest is ruining her life

A mother-of-two with dimension 38KK breasts says her life is being ruined by her huge chest.

Danielle Sullivan, 29, says that she struggles to stroll for greater than 15 minutes due to crippling again, shoulder and knee pains.

The ache retains her up at night time and the stress of her large breasts causes her to develop painful sores and bruises which put her prone to creating infections.

The psychological healthcare assistant mentioned she has been denied discount surgical procedure by her NHS medical doctors, who classed the process as beauty.

And in addition to the bodily agony her chest causes, she has additionally turn out to be extraordinarily self-conscious when out in public as a result of her breasts are ‘the very first thing folks discover’.

Determined however unable to afford beauty surgical procedure herself, Ms Sullivan is now attempting to crowdfund the £eight,000 she wants for an operation to scale back the dimensions of them.

Danielle Sullivan, pictured with one in every of her daughters, mentioned she is self-conscious about her breasts as a result of they’re so massive ‘they’re the very first thing folks have a look at’ – however she says she has been denied NHS discount surgical procedure

Ms Sullivan, from Selby in North Yorkshire, mentioned her breasts trigger ‘fixed’ ache and make her again and shoulders ache a lot it retains her up at night time (Pictured along with her accomplice, Christopher Dean)

Ms Sullivan, pictured along with her accomplice Christopher Dean, mentioned: ‘I wrestle to stroll for greater than 15 minutes with out them hurting’

‘They’ve made my life a residing nightmare in so some ways,’ she mentioned.

‘The ache is fixed. It begins from the second I get up and lasts till I’m going to mattress.

‘I take fairly robust painkillers however they usually do not work in any respect. I’ve had sores and open wounds on my breasts and so they’re absolute agony.

‘The again ache from the sheer weight of them is horrible too. I wrestle to stroll for greater than 15 minutes with out them hurting.

‘I am very self acutely aware in regards to the dimension of them too. It is the very first thing folks discover about me.’

Ms Sullivan says her breasts often develop painful sores and wounds which means that she’s usually prone to an infection.

Discovering good becoming garments can be a wrestle for Ms Sullivan due to the dimensions of her breasts and she or he says she avoids sporting something too revealing.

She mentioned: ‘I’ve to purchase my bras on-line as most outlets do not inventory my dimension. Once they come they’re like granny bras and so they’re not very good.

‘I wrestle to seek out tops and good garments that present my determine. I simply really feel comfy sporting saggy t-shirts and and my accomplice’s tops, I am unable to put on something flattering.’

Ms Sullivan often develops sores and bruises beneath her breasts due to the stress brought on by their weight. These put her prone to creating infections

Ms Sullivan mentioned that even dropping two stone did nothing to scale back the dimensions of her breasts, and that nothing she does appears to assist

‘I’ve to purchase my bras on-line as most outlets do not inventory my dimension,’ Ms Sullivan mentioned. She added that she struggles to seek out flattering garments so usually settles for saggy t-shirts

CAN YOU GET BREAST REDUCTION SURGERY ON THE NHS? Breast discount surgical procedure is finished to scale back the dimensions and weight of a girl’s breasts, and entails eradicating fats, tissue and pores and skin from the chest. Genes, hormones and physique form and dimension might decide how massive a girl’s breasts are – often they’re in proportion to the remainder of the physique however some girls’s could also be exceptionally massive. Whether or not the NHS will supply the operation might depend upon the place somebody lives and why they need the operation. The NHS won’t often do a breast discount for beauty causes. Nevertheless, it could be thought of if a girls is experiencing results like backache, neck or shoulder ache, rashes or pores and skin infections beneath the breasts, or psychological misery. The NHS can also contemplate the dimensions of a girl’s breasts, their weight, their age, whether or not they smoke, and whether or not different options have been tried. Supply: NHS Selections

Ms Sullivan mentioned that she first turned conscious of the dimensions of her chest on the age of 10 when she had already grown right into a B-cup.

She mentioned: ‘In school folks would at all times remark about how massive they have been.

‘Boys at all times stared at me and it made me really feel very uncomfortable from fairly an early age.

‘All the women was envious of me and say “I wish I had what you had” however the actuality is that it has been an actual wrestle.

‘I am self-conscious on a regular basis, it makes me not wish to go to locations and do issues.

‘If I do know I am going someplace good I get anxious about what I will put on and the way I can minimise the dimensions of them.’

Her cumbersome bust signifies that Ms Sullivan struggles to be as energetic as she would love and says she finds it troublesome to face up for lengthy intervals of time.

She says that the sheer dimension of her chest may stop her from taking part in along with her kids due to the ache it causes.

She mentioned: ‘When my youngest was small the dimensions of my boobs was an actual difficulty.

‘I struggled to choose him up and maintain him. Even now with each my children taking part in round with them could be a actual downside because it makes working round fairly difficult.

‘I’ve misplaced two stone just lately and it is made no distinction in any respect.

‘It doesn’t matter what weight I have been my boobs have at all times been a problem.’

Ms Sullivan says she has tried to get a breast discount on the NHS however she has been denied the process on the grounds of it being a beauty process.

She mentioned: ‘Having the surgical procedure would change my life. I would have the ability to be a greater mum to my kids and would have the ability to reside a fuller life.

‘The ache and the bodily restrictions break my coronary heart generally. I simply wish to be there for my children as any mum would.’

Ms Sullivan and her household are presently attempting to lift £eight,000 on GoFundMe in a bid to have the surgical procedure privately.