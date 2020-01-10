Mother-of-two, 38, wins £17,000 compensation from beauty firm Liz Earle

By Bhvishya Patel For Mailonline

A mother-of-two who was fired from her place on the magnificence agency Liz Earle whereas she was eight months pregnant has gained £17,000 throughout an employment tribunal.

Helen Larkin, 38, from Portsmouth, who labored as a digital channel advertising and marketing supervisor for the corporate between 2013 and 2018, described how a ‘huge shadow’ had been solid over her time along with her new child after she given simply two weeks discover of her redundancy.

Ms Larkin, who represented herself at Southampton Tribunal Courtroom this week and claimed unfair dismissal and being pregnant discrimination, at present spoke about her win in opposition to the Liz Earle Magnificence Firm.

Chatting with presenter Joanna Goslingon on the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire Present the previous Liz Earle worker, who labored for the corporate in Ryde, Isle of Wight, mentioned the sudden redundancy had tainted what ought to have been a particular time along with her daughter.

Helen Larkin (pictured with daughter), 38, from Portsmouth, was fired from her place as a digital channel advertising and marketing supervisor for Liz Earle in 2018 whereas she was eight months pregnant

She mentioned: ‘It has been an extended haul and it solid a large shadow over maternity depart and it was very distressing nevertheless it was an enormous aid yesterday to get the decision that I wished and I really feel now that I can transfer on and deal with my household.’

The mother-of-two, who determined to take the matter to court docket in a bid to ’empower girls to talk up’ additionally claimed Liz Earle had rejected her functions for 2 completely different positions on the firm.

She instructed the present: ‘There have been roles inside the enterprise that I felt have been appropriate alternate options however I wasn’t given an interview for these position.

‘There was one other position inside the enterprise that was hid from me and there was proof given and the choose once more guidelines that they’d hidden this particularly in order that i would not be capable of stay inside the enterprise resulting from my being pregnant. ‘

Talking concerning the ‘traumatic’ interval, Ms Larkin added: ‘It is very traumatic.

‘I had wonderful assist from family and friends and there is an organisation known as pregnant then screwed that basically helped me.

‘A time after I needs to be specializing in having a new child child I needed to deal with my trial and placing collectively all of the proof and the bundle it was actually arduous work. ‘

On January eight Ms Larkin tearfully questioned the HR chief Lynn Ellsbury about why the corporate had not thought-about the well being of herself and her child throughout their restructuring course of, Portsmouth Information reported.

The sweetness model was based in 1995 by Liz Earle (pictured) and Kim Buckland and is now owned by the US-based Walgreens Boots Alliance

Throughout the trial she requested Ms Ellsbury: ‘Authorized protections are put in place to make sure the well being of the mum and child. Did you are concerned concerning the danger to myself and the infant when making me redundant?’

Following the trial, Liz Earle, who denied discrimination on the tribunal, was ordered to pay Ms Larkin £17,303.

The sweetness firm, which was based in 1995 by Liz Earle and Kim Buckland and is now owned by the US-based Walgreens Boots Alliance, mentioned it ‘fell quick’ in its requirements in some areas.

A consultant instructed the trial: ‘The wellbeing of our individuals is of the best significance to us and we all the time goal to make sure they’re handled pretty.

‘Over the course of the tribunal listening to… it appeared that we fell wanting our requirements in some areas, which we sincerely remorse.’