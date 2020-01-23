Mother-of-two clears airport security and boards plane to find she had used son’s passport

By Terri-ann Williams For Mailonline

A British mother-of-two was ‘virtually refused entry’ at an airport in Germany after safety workers at Luton Airport allowed her to board a flight utilizing her one-year-old son’s passport.

Lenesha Riley flew from Luton to Berlin with easyJet on Friday night time together with her mom Annette Murray and her buddy Angela Grant for a brief break earlier than the 33-year-old returns to her research later this month.

The passport was scanned on the departure gate on the airport and Masters scholar Lenesha was allowed to get on the airplane.

She had no concept she was utilizing Josiah’s passport till she bought it out for a safety test in Berlin.

Lenesha Riley (left) flew to Berlin utilizing her son’s passport after safety officers failed to identify the error (her son Josiah, proper)

Lenesha mentioned the passport was scanned on the desk in Luton however that officers didn’t realise she was utilizing her son’s passport (Josiah’s passport, left, Lenesha’s passport proper)

Lenesha, from Newcross, south east London, then needed to pay £186 to fly her cousin to Berlin together with her passport to ensure she may return to Luton on Sunday night.

She mentioned: ‘It is scary to suppose that I bought by. God is aware of who else may do that too. I really feel very fortunate however the workers at Luton did not test the passport correctly.

‘It is scary to suppose who else may get in and in a foreign country utilizing a unique passport. It’s most undoubtedly a safety threat.’

Lenesha retains her passport in a folder at house, alongside Josiah’s and one belonging to daughter, Saphie, six.

Lenesha had left her son Josiah (above) at house and had taken a properly deserved break together with her mom and her buddy

Lenesha managed to get pleasure from her journey (proper and left together with her mom Annette) however did need to fly her cousin out to ensure that her to get her passport again

She flew on Friday night time and claims her passport was scanned when she boarded the airplane with none issues – regardless of it not matching her boarding go.

Lenesha mentioned: ‘When it was time to board the airplane the passport was scanned and the girl simply gave it again to me.

‘Then I simply carried on strolling and bought onto the airplane. On the time I did not realise it wasn’t my passport. I bought to Berlin and had the passport out for safety and that is once I realised.

‘It felt like my coronary heart sank to my toes and I assumed ‘oh my god’.

Lenesha mentioned when she defined her mistake to customs officers at Berlin Airport she was virtually refused entry to the nation.

She claims safety workers did permit her entry – however solely after one among her family members despatched pictures of her passport and he or she offered these as proof on the safety test.

Safety officers at Berlin Airport informed her to ensure that her to fly again to the UK, she would want to amass legitimate journey paperwork.

Lenesha seemed into having the passport posted out through subsequent day supply – however she mentioned she was quoted greater than £1,000 for a direct courier service to Europe.

This meant she needed to pay for flights for her cousin to satisfy her within the German capital together with her passport.

Lenesha mentioned: ‘I’m normally very organised so for me to do that was such a shock. It precipitated me a lot stress once I was speculated to be having fun with myself.’

An easyJet spokesperson mentioned: ‘EasyJet works carefully with all of our airports and companions to make sure the security and safety of all passengers and workers.

‘We are able to affirm that the right passport particulars had been submitted on-line to be able to acquire entry to the boarding go and Miss Riley went by full safety screening forward of the flight’s departure nevertheless, the extra visible test carried out previous to boarding ought to have picked up the passport difficulty.

‘As such we’re investigating how she was capable of journey from Luton to Berlin with the wrong documentation.

‘easyJet provided a freed from cost switch to a later return flight in order that preparations may very well be made to acquire the right documentation. The security and safety of our passengers and crew is the airline’ highest precedence.’

A London Luton Airport spokesperson mentioned: ‘At no level was safety on the airport compromised, as all passengers and their baggage should bear searches mandated by the Division for Transport.

‘Airways will usually test the passport of a passenger earlier than boarding an plane.

‘We’re working with easyJet to grasp what occurred on this event.’