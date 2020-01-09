Mother paid £10 for luxurious fluffy rug only to receive ‘hairy piece of paper’ the size of a PLATE

By Katie Weston For Mailonline

Printed: 10:03 EST, 9 January 2020 | Up to date: 10:19 EST, 9 January 2020

A mom thought she had snapped up a discount when she purchased an opulent fluffy rug on-line, just for a ‘furry piece of paper’ the dimensions of a plate to show up as an alternative.

Charlotte McAteer, 24, had her coronary heart set on an enormous fluffy rug after recognizing the pattern on Instagram and located the mat for simply £9.99 on Want.

However when the merchandise arrived in a jiffy bag, Ms McAteer was confused by the dimensions of it. The rug was revealed to be tiny and solely simply sufficiently big for her toddler daughter to face on.

Charlotte McAteer took an image of the rug below her foot (proper), to check it to the way it was marketed on the location. It was solely simply sufficiently big for her daughter (left), two, to face on

Pictures on-line had marketed the rug as giant sufficient to stroll throughout – with an grownup mannequin’s two legs standing in the midst of the carpet to exhibit the diameter.

However in a comparability picture, Ms McAteer exhibits her pink fluffy mat’s true dimension along with her personal legs, with simply considered one of her toes becoming on it.

The mother-of-one claims the mat is ‘as skinny as paper’ and will be folded over into the dimensions of 1 / 4 – whereas the opulent fluffy texture she had hoped for turned out to be ‘furry’.

However fortunately the mom noticed the humorous aspect and now the mat has satisfaction of place on her daughter’s mattress.

Ms McAteer, from Salisbury, Wiltshire, mentioned: ‘I opened it up and it’s actually the dimensions of a aspect plate.

‘I observe numerous house accounts on Instagram and have gotten actually into decor and issues.

Pictures on-line marketed an grownup’s two legs becoming in the midst of the rug

‘I noticed all these massive shaggy rugs for the bed room and I believed, ‘oh my god, that will look lovely in my bed room’ with the dimensions of it and the way massive, thick and fluffy it was.

‘It was £9.99 with free postage and I believed it will both not arrive as a result of it was from China, or it’ll come and be wonderful.

‘So I ordered it anyway and it got here in just a little jiffy bag. I could not bear in mind ordering something that small.

‘It is bought these actually skinny hairs coming off the underside. I would not say it is fluffy.

‘I took the image of it below my foot as a result of that is how they marketed it on the location, however the individual had two legs.

‘I simply laughed. I used to be extra like, ‘actually?’ quite than being concerned that I had wasted cash. If I had spent £100 on it I might have been irritated, however as a result of I solely spent £10 on it I feel I discovered the humorous aspect of it.

‘My daughter simply performed with it. I feel she thought it was a toy. She’d solely simply turned two, so she did not actually perceive what it was.’

Ms McAteer admits that she was suspicious of the rug after she realised it had no description on the non-public vendor’s itemizing on the web site however determined the worth was ok to take the danger.

Ms McAteer (pictured) mentioned there was no description on the non-public vendor’s itemizing

Nonetheless she claims she has been delay from shopping for on-line once more after the dodgy buy.

Ms McAteer mentioned: ‘There was no description about it on-line. That is what made me surprise. I believed, it is solely £10 so in case you lose £10 it would not actually matter.

‘It might have been wonderful if an opulent rug had turned up, so for £10 that will have been (a discount).

‘I order numerous little outfits for my daughter on eBay. They’ve all turned up they usually’ve all been completely sensible.

‘The standard hasn’t been wonderful, however they’ve all appeared very nice. As a result of it was from China, I believed it will be okay however simply cheaply made. I did not realise the dimensions was going to be lots completely different.’

She added: ‘I by no means bothered to get a fluffy rug ultimately.

‘It is the very first thing I’ve ordered on-line the place this has occurred. It is put me proper off.

‘I see these lovely attire on-line however I feel it’s going to flip up and be for a Barbie doll or one thing. I have never ordered on-line since, to place it that approach. It has put me off.

‘Particularly from corporations you do not know. Some pop up and I google. Ones that I do know I am not bothered about, however the ones I do not know I test.’