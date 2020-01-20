Mother prescribed painkillers after a miscarriage became so addicted she faked identity to get drugs

A mother-of-two who was prescribed painkillers after a miscarriage has informed how she turned so addicted that she ended up ‘faking her id’ to get extra capsules, misplaced her house and was arrested in entrance of her kids.

Maggie Woods, 49, from Chattanooga, Tennessee, fell pregnant together with her second youngster in 1998 and skilled a whole lot of ache and several other problems throughout her being pregnant.

At some point, she discovered herself bleeding closely and rushed to hospital, the place she was devastated to find she’d had a miscarriage.

She was despatched house with ache remedy and capsules to go the newborn out, which took a number of days and was extremely traumatic.

Maggie Woods, 49, from Chattanooga, Tennessee, pictured together with her husband Mark, turned so hooked on painkillers after she was prescribed them for a miscarriage that she ended up ‘faking her id’ to get extra opiate capsules

Maggie informed how being arrested in entrance of her kids and jailed for a number of drug and fraud costs helped her get clear

‘Each time I went to the lavatory, I felt like I used to be flushing away items of my child,’ Maggie recalled.

‘The miscarriage went on for a lot of days and it was extraordinarily painful and much more emotionally painful.

‘Too many days handed and I hadn’t handed the newborn, so it was determined that I wanted a surgical procedure to take away the newborn and clear all the pieces out.

‘It is the strangest factor to fall asleep pregnant and get up with nothing.’

Maggie’s problems did not cease there; she endured continual pelvic ache and was identified with endometriosis. After a couple of failed surgical procedures, she was referred to the hospital’s ache administration crew.

Pictured together with her husband and two daughters, Maggie informed how she fell pregnant together with her second youngster in 1998 and skilled a whole lot of ache and several other problems throughout her whole being pregnant earlier than struggling a miscarriage

She was given stronger narcotics, however quickly started taking greater than the prescribed dosage, popping capsules every time she had a ‘unhealthy day’ to make herself really feel higher.

Maggie mentioned: ‘At the moment, I took the ache drugs prescribed primarily for my horrendous intervals however I additionally observed capsule might take the sting off a nasty day or a headache or a damaged fingernail.

‘As soon as once I needed to go to lunch with an higher administration member at work, I popped one and I carried on probably the most pleasant dialog together with her. In my thoughts I used to be actually onto one thing good.’

As a result of she took greater than the beneficial dosage, Maggie would rapidly run out of provide and located herself going to the emergency room to get extra earlier than her subsequent appointment.

Her habit quickly spiraled uncontrolled and he or she started to go to different clinics to get extra, taking as much as 15 opiate painkillers a day.

Maggie was given stronger narcotics to assist her deal with continual pelvic ache and endometriosis, however quickly started taking greater than the prescribed dosage, popping capsules every time she had a ‘unhealthy day’ to make herself really feel higher. Pictured together with her brother Bobby, who died from a drug overdose in 2017

She added: ‘In ache administration they offer a lot stronger narcotics that common medical doctors give and in a lot larger doses.

‘My ache administration physician informed me to take these high-powered ache medicines earlier than I even felt any ache.

‘He instructed me to “stay ahead of the pain” in order that it might be effectively managed earlier than it had the prospect to be uncontrolled.

‘I knew I used to be the correct woman for the job. I medicated for any and each potential ache that life might doubtlessly carry me.

Maggie’s habit quickly spiraled uncontrolled and he or she was taking as much as 15 opiate painkillers a day. Pictured together with her husband and their pet canine

‘Numerous instances earlier than my interval even got here and the true ache was manifesting, I might be out of my provide.

‘I must get my refills sooner and sooner and my doses had been raised to cowl for my “breakthrough” ache.

‘I additionally started to go to different medical doctors and emergency rooms once I could not get my ache physician to offer me extra earlier than my subsequent appointment.

‘On the top of my ache administration tour I used to be taking wherever from 10-15 excessive powered opiate painkillers each day and extra once I might get it.

‘I by no means overdosed by some means however I did have chest pains a couple of instances and nodded out on a regular basis. I feel my tolerance was tremendous excessive and I used to be extraordinarily fortunate.

‘I completely did have continual ache however I additionally was completely hooked on opiates.’

Maggie’s physician quickly discovered she was sourcing ache killers from a number of ERs and stopped prescribing her opiates.

She misplaced her job and commenced to expire of cash as a consequence of her overwhelming habit, and would proceed visiting different medical doctors to get her each day provide and make it via the day.

She quickly ran out of emergency clinics in her space and needed to journey out of city to get her provide, driving for hours to completely different states and cities throughout the US.

Within the grips of her habit, Maggie misplaced her job and commenced to expire of cash as a consequence of her overwhelming habit, and would proceed visiting different medical doctors to get her each day provide and make it via the day. Pictured: mugshots from her prescription fraud arrests

Maggie would even use pretend names, social safety numbers and completely different identities to cowl up her tracks so as to get extra capsules and gas her habit.

Talking about utilizing completely different identities, she recalled: ‘The primary time I did it I could not imagine how simple it was.

‘The scary half was strolling in to select it up. I used a pretend identify simply in case. It labored. It labored for a very long time at a number of pharmacies in a number of counties in a number of states. Till it did not.

‘The factor is you do not actually ever preserve an energetic habit. Energetic habit at all times escalates. It at all times desires extra and it’ll by no means ever be sufficient. Ever.’

Maggie was arrested a number of instances for felony prescription fraud and different crimes associated to her drug habit.

She discovered herself in an out of jail cells throughout the nation and by no means attended any court docket dates.

Pictured with husband Mark, Maggie and her household had been kicked out of their house and their kids did not go to high school when her habit was at its worst

Maggie’s household had been kicked out of their house and her kids ended up not going to high school anymore, residing from resort to resort simply to outlive.

‘My house life was a wreck,’ Maggie mentioned. ‘We had been thrown out of our house and my kids just about stopped going to high school.

‘We lived in resorts and simply tried to outlive. Life was chaos. I used to be at a brand new degree of depressing. I regarded and felt terrible.

‘I knew that this was going to kill me however I knew there was nothing I might do about it. I used to be afraid.

‘I wished this hell to finish however I did not know of any solution to make this occur. There was no manner out.’

On December 22 in 2011, Maggie was stopped alongside the highway for failing to activate her headlights, however ended up getting arrested after cops discovered she had a number of warrants for drug costs.

Maggie was arrested a number of instances for felony prescription fraud and different crimes associated to her drug habit and discovered herself in an out of jail cells throughout the nation and by no means attended any court docket dates. Pictured left in a police mugshot and proper now

Maggie was handcuffed in entrance of her two kids and ended up lacking Christmas celebrations with them, spending the vacation season behind bars.

Talking concerning the arrest, she mentioned: ‘I begged him to not take me. I knew there was no manner I might be out for Christmas and it might break my women’ hearts. I used to be about to destroy Christmas.

‘I requested if I might a minimum of go inform them goodbye. He graciously allowed me to. I felt like I used to be strolling in gradual movement as much as the passenger facet door to say goodbye to my women.

‘My oldest rolled down the window and so they each leaned ahead to listen to what I might say.

‘”Mommy has to go” is all I might choke out. Immediately they had been screaming. I might hear them crying and screaming as I walked again to the officers. My husband arrived and I could not even have a look at him.

In 2017, Maggie misplaced her youthful brother Bobby, pictured together with her father Robert, to drug habit after he began utilizing once more and overdosed in a resort room throughout his restoration part

‘They took me away. It was one of many worst moments of my whole life. I am crying proper now recalling it.’

Maggie went chilly turkey in jail and struggled to get by, experiencing intense withdrawal signs from her habit to opiates.

In court docket, the mother-of-two was given the selection to endure a two-year restoration program known as ‘Drug Courtroom’ or keep behind bars.

She accepted the restoration program, however her intention actually was to get out of jail so she might proceed utilizing once more.

Nevertheless, Maggie ended up falling in love with restoration and curbed her habit as soon as and for all, and has now been clear for over eight years.

She mentioned: ‘That dramatic arrest was eight years in the past this previous December and my life is a complete completely different life now.

Maggie was handcuffed in entrance of her two kids (pictured collectively in Peter Pan fancy costume just lately) and ended up lacking Christmas celebrations with them, spending the vacation season behind bars – breaking their hearts

‘I at all times say that I am not again to my outdated self like earlier than my energetic habit occurred. That is not true. I am a wholly completely different lady now.

‘I’ve change into a model of myself that I did not know was potential. For the primary time in life I do what’s finest for me and I’ve a love for myself that I did not possess earlier than.

‘My household life is fantastic. It took work however we stroll collectively in restoration. All of us say we recovered and that is completely true.

‘Dependancy is a household drawback and restoration is a household factor too.

‘I’ve had the identical job for six-and-a-half years. For somebody like me that is a miracle! I am so grateful they gave me an opportunity. My job has helped me preserve my head on straight and has constructed my confidence a lot.’

Maggie went chilly turkey in jail and struggled to get by, experiencing intense withdrawal signs from her habit to opiates. However she’s now eight years clear (pictured)

In 2017, Maggie misplaced her youthful brother, Bobby, to drug habit after he began utilizing once more and overdosed in a resort room throughout his restoration part.

In a couple of phrases of recommendation to others going via habit, Maggie mentioned: ‘Restoration is difficult work however preserve working till you get to the great half. Life is gorgeous. It isn’t good but it surely’s lovely.

‘Dependancy performs no favourites and you’ll not win. I am unable to consider one one who stored on utilizing who it labored out for.’