Mother rescued from her car on a spinal board ‘after hit-and-run minicab driver crashed into her’

A mother-of-one was rescued from her automobile on a spinal board after a reckless hit-and-run driver – believed to be behind the wheel of a taxi – crashed into her.

Sarah Albiston was on the way in which to choose up her six-year-old son when she was dangerously shunted by one other motorist, who she believes was a non-public rent taxi driver.

The 40-year-old mentioned her Honda Accord was despatched spinning and virtually flipped over when the wheels briefly left the highway in Widnes, Cheshire, at round eight.40pm on Saturday night.

Sarah Albiston (pictured) was on the way in which to choose up her six-year-old son when she was dangerously shunted by one other motorist in Widnes, Cheshire

Ms Albiston claims the motive force had relentlessly tailgated her automobile within the minutes earlier than the influence, positioning himself just some inches from her again.

The care employee additionally claims the perpetrator repeatedly manoeuvred to attempt to overtake her earlier than crashing into the again of her automobile close to a bridge on Hale Highway.

In images taken on the scene of the crash Ms Albiston could be seen on a spinal board surrounded by paramedics who feared she had suffered a again harm

The crash then despatched her Honda spinning, earlier than it got here to a cease, dealing with the flawed means spherical, half on the highway and the pavement.

Ms Albiston mentioned the pressure of the crash brought on her to hit her head on the steering wheel and he or she was left dizzy and disorientated over what had occurred.

She was taken to Whiston Hospital the place medics knowledgeable her she had sustained painful muscular accidents, however fortunately no everlasting harm.

The only mom remembered seeing a non-public rent firm title on the taxi however couldn’t recall what it mentioned.

Ms Albiston, who can be finding out for a well being and social care qualification in school, mentioned: ‘I used to be hyperventilating afterwards and could not relax. They put a neck brace on me and I used to be taken out on a spinal board.

Police on the scene of the crash involving Sarah Albiston on Hale Highway in Widnes, Cheshire on Saturday

‘I used to be in plenty of ache in my neck and again and my legs have been shaking. I finally bought residence at 3am on Sunday.

‘This bloke was driving actually erratically. He simply did not decelerate. I felt sick afterwards, I had felt the wheels elevate off the bottom.

‘I need whoever did this caught. It’s disgusting. He did not even cease to see if I used to be okay.’

Ms Albiston, who has known as for anybody who witnessed the crash to return ahead mentioned she has reported the incident to Cheshire Police and officers have organized to return to her home and take a press release.

Anybody with data can contact Cheshire Police by calling 101 or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.