Mother reveals how a BRUISE on her daughter’s eye turned out to be Stage 4 neuroblastoma

A mom has instructed how a bruise on her five-year-old’s eye turned out to be Stage four neuroblastoma – and she or he found she was pregnant once more two weeks after the devastating prognosis.

Helen Robinson, 24, from Burnley, Lancashire, spent 9 months going backwards and forwards from her GP earlier than Caitlin underwent checks which confirmed she had most cancers.

Simply two weeks after she acquired the information in March 2019, Helen came upon she was pregnant once more – and stated the welcome shock helped hold her daughter smiling all through her gruelling therapy.

Caitlin needed to bear three weeks of radioactive remedy which meant that her expectant mom couldn’t go to her.

However the little lady stayed sturdy all through the separation figuring out that she would quickly have a brand new sibling.

Her little sister, Skyla, was born on December 28 final 12 months and the pair have been inseparable since.

However latest scans confirmed Caitlin’s most cancers has unfold, and her mom is now desperately elevating funds for pioneering therapy in Barcelona.

Single mum Helen says: ‘It has been a rollercoaster of feelings. Caitlin’s prognosis was devastating after which only a fortnight later, I came upon I used to be anticipating once more.

‘It wasn’t deliberate nevertheless it gave us each a spotlight and one thing to sit up for, particularly when Caitlin was remoted all by means of the radioactive therapy and I could not go to her.

‘She has been so courageous and is an incredible little lady. I’ve to lift the funds for this new therapy as a result of with out them, she is going to die.

‘I am unable to bear the thought that Skyla may not even develop up together with her. They adore one another.’

Caitlin was a contented, wholesome little lady who cherished taking part in on her bike and kicking a soccer. However in Might 2018, Helen observed a bruise close to to her eye.

Helen says: ‘They stated it could possibly be her eye rising, however the bruise did not fade so I took her again. I knew one thing was not proper.

‘Despite the fact that she was effectively in herself, I had a mom’s intuition.’

For the following 9 months Helen was backwards and forwards from her GP, after which Caitlin additionally developed a bruise on her again.

Assessments in March 2019 at Royal Manchester Kids’s Hospital confirmed she was affected by Stage four neuroblastoma.

The most cancers had already unfold to her bone marrow and she or he started 40 pressing rounds of chemotherapy.

Simply two weeks after the prognosis, Helen came upon she was anticipating one other child.

She says: ‘It was a giant shock and clearly I used to be out of my thoughts with fear about Caitlin.

‘However I could not assist being excited, I had all the time wished one other youngster and Caitlin had been asking for a brand new child, so it felt as if her needs had been coming true.

‘Once I instructed her, she was completely thrilled, and the being pregnant gave her a spotlight all by means of the chemo.’

Caitlin then underwent meta-iodobenzylguanidine (MIBG) remedy.

Helen says: ‘I wasn’t allowed close to her due to the being pregnant and so my mum, Shirley, taken care of her.

‘They share a detailed bond, nevertheless it was actually exhausting not to have the ability to cuddle her for 3 lengthy weeks.

‘We saved in contact over the iPad and Caitlin was so courageous. I took my power from her.’

Child Skyla was born simply three days after Christmas and is doing effectively. Helen says: ‘Caitlin adores her. Skyla has given us each an actual enhance.’

However a scan earlier this month confirmed that her eldest daughter’s most cancers is spreading.

The subsequent step for Caitlin is a bone marrow trial on the NHS, however Helen has launched a marketing campaign on GoFundMe to lift funds to take her to SJD Barcelona Kids’s Hospital in Spain.

It’s one in every of just a few hospitals which presents anti-GD2 immunotherapy therapy. The therapy will increase survival in sufferers with high-risk neuroblastoma.

Helen says: ‘I’m decided to lift the cash, however as a single mum with two young children I simply do not have it.

‘I want to get her to Barcelona this week, if I might. With out the therapy she is going to die. I am unable to let that occur.

‘It is heartbreaking that my kid’s survival comes right down to cash and it should not be like that. I simply hope that folks will assist.’

To donate to Caitlin’s trigger, go to www.gofundme.com/f/save-caitlin