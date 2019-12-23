Mother reveals she thought her daughter was clumsy until discovering it was a BRAIN TUMOUR

A mom has revealed how her daughter who she thought was simply extremely clumsy was really affected by a mind tumour – and that falling off the bed could have saved her life.

Shelley Dunlop, 30, from Dorset, informed how she gave up on attempting to show her daughter Annabelle Ginn, now seven, who was nicknamed ‘Little Miss Bump,’ how one can trip a motorcycle as she saved toppling off it.

‘We did our greatest to get her on a motorcycle however we obtained nowhere as her steadiness was simply so dangerous,’ she defined. ‘She could not even trip a scooter with out falling off so we gave up on each.

‘And from so long as I can bear in mind, Annabelle has been extremely clumsy. She was at all times tripping – she’d handle to stumble over nothing on a flat ground.’

She continued: ‘It obtained worse when she began college and she or he’d come house with an accident type most days.

‘One trainer nicknamed her Little Miss Bump and one other instructed we get her examined for dyspraxia, which was on my to-do record.

‘She’s at all times been a bubbly, chatty, completely happy little lady and we did not suppose something of it – we simply thought she was a slipshod child.’

However after Annabelle, who was six on the time, fell out of her cabin mattress and three days later began struggling excruciating complications and vomiting, a scan revealed a tennis-ball sized mind tumour.

Docs informed the shocked mom that it had most likely been rising for years and was the reason for Annabelle’s steadiness issues.

They mentioned that falling off the bed had most likely precipitated fluid on her mind to construct up, which triggered the complications and illness.

‘Thank goodness Annabelle fell off the bed – I am satisfied it saved her life because it led to her analysis,’ mentioned Shelley, who works as a well being care assistant.

‘You hear the phrases, “your child has a brain tumour” and also you simply cannot take it in.

‘It was surreal and I could not register this was taking place to my little lady – it felt like I used to be watching a TV present.

‘On a regular basis we might thought she was simply clumsy, she was strolling round with a ticking time bomb inside her head.’

After a 10-hour operation to take away the tumour, Annabelle was in hospital for a month as she needed to relearn how one can stroll and discuss once more.

Eight months on, she has been left with weak spot on her left aspect and impaired imaginative and prescient in her left eye, however is again at college full-time.

Now, Shelley is planning to provide Annabelle ‘the perfect Christmas ever’ and ‘counts her blessings’ that she is doing so properly.

She is sharing their story by way of The Mind Tumour Charity to help its HeadSmart marketing campaign to boost consciousness of kids’s mind tumour signs and cut back analysis time.

‘We did not have a clue that poor steadiness was a potential symptom of a mind tumour,’ defined Shelley.

‘If we had, Annabelle would most likely have been identified earlier and her tumour would not have grown so large and precipitated as a lot harm.’

The household’s nightmare began on April 9 when Shelley and her associate Troy, 31, have been downstairs after they head a crash from Annabelle’s bed room round 7pm.

‘We bumped into Annabelle’s room and she or he was on the ground holding her head,’ defined Shelley. ‘She mentioned she’d hit it when she fell off the bed attempting to close her blinds.

‘We checked her over for bumps and cuts and she or he mentioned she was OK, so I gave her a cuddle and tucked her again in mattress.’

The following day, Annabelle appeared high-quality however three days later, she awoke with a headache and obtained sick.

After taking her to the GP, Shelley was informed it was most possible as a consequence of bruising from the autumn and was despatched away.

However the next morning, Annabelle awoke with a headache and vomited once more, so her involved mom took her to The Royal Bournemouth Hospital the place she works.

‘She was below commentary and a health care provider mentioned she had concussion and was going to ship her house with Calpol,’ she defined. ‘Then Annabelle had a headache they usually noticed for themselves how a lot ache she was in.’

Docs determined Annabelle wanted a CT scan and despatched her to Poole Hospital, which has a paediatric unit – and 5 hours later she was taken for a scan.

‘By then, I used to be on my own as Troy had to return to work,’ recalled Shelley. ‘As quickly as a nurse requested me to enter one other room, I knew one thing was critically incorrect. Docs informed me that Annabelle had a big tumour close to her mind stem.’

‘They mentioned she needed to be transferred instantly to College Southampton Hospital’s paediatric neurology division for a extra detailed MRI scan.

‘I might been satisfied they have been going to say she had concussion and ship me house with an info leaflet – not flip our world the other way up in seconds.

‘I had so many questions racing by way of my thoughts that I used to be scared to ask, however I made myself ask: “Is she going to die?” ‘I used to be terrified.’

Shelley rang Annabelle’s dad, her ex-partner, Alfie, to interrupt the information and he met her to journey within the ambulance with their little lady to Southampton.

‘I used to be in tears whereas Annabelle wolfed down a packet of crisps as she hadn’t had any dinner,’ mentioned Shelley. ‘She appeared high-quality so I could not take it in she had a mind tumour.

‘When she requested, “Mummy, why are you crying?” I informed her I might stubbed my toe.’

The following day, Annabelle’s MRI confirmed that she had a mind tumour.

‘I felt sick once we noticed the scan and the lump a measurement of a tennis ball in my little lady’s mind,’ mentioned Shelley.

What’s posteria fossa syndrome? Surgical procedure within the areas to the rear of the cranium, also called the posterior fossa or cerebellum, could cause lengthy lasting unfavorable results in kids. These results embody lack of muscle tone, reminiscence troubles, unsteadiness, and decreased skill to speak. These results are collectively generally known as Cerebellar Mutism Syndrome (CMS) or Posterior Fossa Syndrome. Posteria fossa syndrome develops in round 25% of kids with medulloblastoma, with signs typically showing one to 3 days after surgical procedure. Signs can proceed for months to years and may range from baby to baby. The next signs are solely a information, however could embody: – weak spot in a single aspect of the physique – lack of speech – problem swallowing (dysphagia) – facial paralysis on one aspect – poor steadiness (ataxia) Supply: www.thebraintumourcharity.org

The following morning, Annabelle had 10-hour surgical procedure and Shelley went right down to theatre together with her.

‘Watching her being put to sleep on the desk realizing she may not make it or not get up the little lady I knew was the toughest factor I’ve ever completed,’ she mentioned. ‘It felt like an eternity.’

Lastly, she was informed Annabelle was in restoration within the intensive care unit.

‘She had wires in all places, together with a drain permitting fluid to empty from her mind,’ mentioned Shelley.

And he or she suffered one other devastating blow when docs defined Annabelle had posteria fossa syndrome – a situation generally precipitated after surgical procedure to the cerebellum – inflicting paralysis down the left aspect of her physique.

‘She could not transfer, communicate or swallow for 5 days,’ mentioned Shelley. ‘Her dad and I hardly left her aspect.’

‘Our six-year-old had reverted to a brand new born state and needed to have a feeding tube. To start out with, all she did was cry or throw up.

‘It broke my coronary heart to see my giggly little chatterbox simply sitting there with a clean look on her face and no expression in her eyes. She appeared empty.’

One other MRI scan confirmed surgeons had eliminated many of the tumour, whereas biopsy outcomes later revealed it was a grade one (non-cancerous) pilocytic astrocytoma .

‘We have been so relieved Annabelle’s tumour wasn’t cancerous and felt like we might gained an unfortunate lottery,’ mentioned Shelley.

Again on the ward, Annabelle began her rehabilitation.

Shelley communicated together with her utilizing a thumbs up or thumbs down, and the little lady’s situation improved slowly due to physio and occupational therapists.

Annabelle’s first achievement was having the ability to roll over by herself, then sit up with assist, itch her nostril and sit up on her personal. Poignantly, she needed to undergo all her ‘firsts’ once more.

‘Annabelle needed to relearn her first steps, first phrases and first time utilizing the bathroom,’ mentioned Shelley.

‘It is one thing no mother or father ought to ever must undergo.’

However there have been some treasured ‘firsts’ too.

‘The primary time she mentioned “I love you, Mummy” once more was unimaginable and so emotional,’ defined Shelley. ‘And one other magical second was when she was in a position to smile once more.

‘In fact what Annabelle remembers most is having the ability to eat once more once we took her out in a wheelchair for her favorite Subway lunch.’

Again at house, Annabelle – who now has scans each six months – went again to high school part-time in June and was full-time by September.

‘She nonetheless wears a patch to appropriate double imaginative and prescient in her left eye brought on by nerve harm in surgical procedure,’ defined Shelley. ‘We take her wheelchair most locations as she nonetheless will get very drained.’

‘Annabelle is extra introverted and never as laid again as she was earlier than surgical procedure. She’s nonetheless having physio and seeing a psychiatrist, however contemplating every little thing she’s been by way of, she’s doing brilliantly.’

‘We’re slowly however absolutely getting again our feisty little lady who loves Netflix, enjoying chess and her pet Evee.

‘And we’ll give her the perfect Christmas ever and have deliberate journeys to Winter Wonderland and Disney on Ice in London – I can not wait to see her face mild up.’

Now Shelley cherishes each second together with her daughter.

‘We’re among the many fortunate ones as Annabelle’s future appears hopeful,’ she defined. ‘I’m so pleased with her and every single day I depend my blessings we have got her.’

Sarah Lindsell, The Mind Tumour Charity’s chief government, commented: ‘We’re so sorry Annabelle and her household have been by way of such an ordeal.

‘And we’re extremely grateful to Shelly for sharing her beautiful little lady’s story to assist us increase consciousness about our HeadSmart marketing campaign.

‘Annabelle’s expertise highlights how signs like steadiness issues can probably be a warning signal of a mind tumour, particularly when linked to different signs like persistent complications and vomiting.

‘HeadSmart has two goals: to avoid wasting lives and cut back long-term incapacity by bringing down analysis instances.

‘On common, the marketing campaign has halved analysis time from 13 weeks to six.5 weeks, and we’re decided to get that right down to 4 weeks or below.

‘We’re delighted for Annabelle and her household that she is doing so properly and want them a really completely happy Christmas.’