Mother shares heartbreak after her daughter was shot in the head by her abusive husband

A Texas mom says her life was ‘shattered ceaselessly’ after her daughter’s abusive husband shot and killed her — and stored a chunk of her mind.

Leslie Browning from Texas advised The Solar that her daughter, Alicia Scott, married her husband Daniel Scott in 2004 when she was simply 16, in opposition to her needs.

13 years later, Daniel — who had spent years beating her and isolating her from family and friends — murdered her and tried to play it off as an accident.

Tragic: Alicia Scott was shot within the head and killed by her husband Daniel Scott

Leslie stated she did not like Daniel from the second she met him, and blames his dangerous affect for the way Alicia’s habits modified as a teen.

She tried to ban her daughter from seeing him, however Alicia would sneak out, and he or she finally fought together with her mother and moved out to reside together with her dad, who gave her extra freedom.

They had been nonetheless combating when Leslie obtained a name from Alicia asking her to signal a doc so she may get married.

Leslie refused — so Alicia obtained her dad’s permission as an alternative, and in October of 2014, at age 16, she obtained married to a then 17-year-old Daniel.

A yr and a half later, in March 2006, that they had a son named Dylan.

Issues appeared tremendous for some time, however later that yr, Leslie seen a bruise on Alicia’s brow.

Scary stuff: Alicia (left) married Daniel in opposition to her mom’s needs at age 16 and he quickly turned abusive

Alicia moved again house together with her mother, who was ‘thrilled’ to get her away from Daniel.

However Daniel was ‘relentless,’ bombarding her with messages and items — and months later, she’d moved again in with Daniel and was ignoring her mom.

Alicia and Daniel quickly moved to Alaska, the place he was so controlling that he would not let her make pals or discuss to her sisters. All she had was Daniel and their children, and by 2010, she was pregnant with their third.

However Daniel managed that too. Instantly after Alicia had a C-section and welcomed a daughter named Alyssa, Daniel refused to let her maintain the infant.

‘After the infant, Daniel began distancing Alicia from me,’ Leslie stated. ‘I knew that it was Daniel’s doing and if I made a fuss, it will be the worst for Alicia.’

Leslie did handle to see her daughter, although Daniel did get in the way in which typically.

Abuse: Alicia, pictured at age three, was remoted from her household and pals

Infants: She and Daniel had three youngsters collectively (pictured together with her mom after he C-section in 2010)

In 2016, he would not let Alicia go to her mom’s home for Christmas, in order that they deliberate to go collectively on New 12 months’s Eve as an alternative.

They by no means did. On December 27, Alicia and Daniel argued, with Alicia blaming Daniel over textual content message for ‘ruining’ her Christmas.

When Daniel got here house, he shot Alicia within the head.

Although he advised the police it was an accident, Alicia was coated in bruises and Daniel had held onto a memento of kinds.

‘Daniel was holding a chunk of Alicia’s mind in his hand and when he wouldn’t hand it over, he advised the police that he needed to hold it as a result of it was all he had left of her,’ Leslie stated. ‘So even in loss of life, Daniel needed to hold a chunk of his spouse.’

Leslie stated she thought her ‘coronary heart was going to interrupt in half, the ache was so dangerous’ when she heard the information.

Children: Custody of their youngsters was awarded to Daniel’s dad and mom after her loss of life

Assassin: Daniel was discovered responsible of homicide sentenced to 70 years in jail

‘I nonetheless don’t understand how we obtained by way of shedding Alicia. We clung onto one another and tried to be robust for her infants, who she adored greater than the rest on the earth,’ she stated.

‘Our lives have been shattered ceaselessly.’

Daniel was discovered responsible of homicide sentenced to 70 years in jail. Leslie stated that on the trial, she realized that he had been searching for a girlfriend on-line inside hours of her loss of life.

Leslie stated that in one other blow, custody of her grandchildren had been awarded to Daniel’s dad and mom.

‘After the trial, the one approach I may get by way of it was my deep need to assist others affected by home violence,’ she stated.

She arrange the Alicia’s Voice Basis to supply sources to victims of home violence.