Mother slams five-year sentence after husband stabbed her seven times

A mother-of-three who was stabbed seven instances by her husband has hit out on the justice system after he was jailed for simply 5 years.

Sarah Phillips, 46, was viciously attacked with a knife by Richard Austin in November 2018 after she ended their 11-year relationship.

After the assault, Ms Phillips wanted 100 stitches, nearly had her fingers amputated and was left scarred for all times.

In June 2019, unemployed Richard Austin, of Erdington in Birmingham, was jailed for 5 years after pleading responsible to tried homicide.

Ms Phillips, who’s unable to work because of the accidents because of the assault, stated: ‘His sentence is a joke.

‘That monster tried to kill me and he may very well be launched in 5 years – whereas my sentence won’t ever finish.

‘It does not make any sense. The psychological scars nonetheless linger, it makes me cry once I assume that Richard tried to kill me. However I am a survivor.

‘Now I wrestle to open jars or bathe myself as I can not use two fingers on my left hand.

‘And I have to get a denture for my tooth that was knocked out which can set me again round £1,000.

‘I simply hope I by no means see Richard’s face once more. I have been left scarred for all times whereas he is serving a pitiful sentence.’

Ms Phillips and Austin began courting in January 2007 and moved in collectively three months later.

She says: ‘He was father determine to my youngsters. At first he was very attentive, at all times there if I wanted something.

‘However after we moved in collectively, Richard kicked off if I spoke to my buddies or household. So I ended chatting with them to maintain the peace with him.’

By February 2009, the couple had been married. However Austin quickly grew to become violent and he started assaulting the mom -of -three.

Years handed and Ms Phillips’s psychological well being declined. She says: ‘Richard made me imagine that I used to be ineffective and deserved his abuse.

‘Then in November 2018, Richard threatened to kill my son and it was like a lightbulb had gone off in my head.

‘I break up up with him and, ultimately, Richard moved right into a shared home.

‘However he refused to depart me alone, always calling me and turning up at my home. He even referred to as my daughter’s work accusing her of taking medication.’

Ms Phillips begged law enforcement officials to cease him, however they stated there wasn’t sufficient proof to cost him.

She says: ‘I used to be so indignant, so I acquired a taxi to his home to inform him to depart me alone as soon as and for all.

‘After I arrived, he led me into his bed room, locking the door behind him. Then he advised me: “You’re not getting out of this house alive”.

‘I realised that I would made a foul choice and tried to depart. However he punched me within the face and I fell onto the mattress.

‘He punched me time and again, and knocked out my entrance tooth. I panicked that I used to be going to die.

‘Then I felt a pointy ache in my leg and noticed Richard holding an eight-and-a-half-inch flick knife.

‘He stabbed me within the leg and abdomen. I did not really feel any ache as I used to be in shock.

‘Then he climbed on the mattress behind me and whispered: “Ear to ear”. I realised he was going to slit my throat and tried to defend myself from the blade.

‘As an alternative, the metallic sliced by means of my fingers. Then I collapsed to the ground.’

As Ms Phillips lay on the ground bleeding from her accidents, Austin referred to as police telling them he’d stabbed his spouse and she or he was dying.

Ms Phillips woke hours later in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham.

Cops revealed that Austin had been arrested on the scene and charged with attacking her.

Ms Phillips says: ‘Docs advised me I would misplaced two and a half pints of blood and I would been in surgical procedure for 4 hours to shut my wounds.

‘I wanted over 100 stitches, and the nerves and tendons had been sliced on my fingers so it was unlikely I would be capable to use them.

‘Docs wished to amputate, however I insisted on protecting them as they’d saved my life.’

In June 2019, Richard Austin, 47, pleaded responsible to tried homicide at Birmingham Crown Courtroom.

He was jailed for all times and ordered to serve a minimal of 5 years.