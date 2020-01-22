Mother solves the ‘nightmare’ problem of potty training her son by using an Alexa

By Sophie Regulation For Mailonline

Printed: 11:41 EST, 22 January 2020 | Up to date: 11:48 EST, 22 January 2020

It is robust being a mum or dad and instructing your little ones to be rest room educated isn’t a easy activity.

However one intelligent mom has discovered a option to keep away from the tantrums, tears and mess – and it includes utilizing Amazon’s Alexa.

Leanne Web page, 30, from Bridgwater, Somserset, units the digital assistant so it offers her three-year-old son, Archie, reminders to take a seat on the potty each 40 minutes – and mentioned it’s working a deal with.

Leanne Web page (pictured) has been utilizing an Amazon Alexa to show her three-year-old son Archie (pictured) use his potty – and it is proved superb outcomes

Leanne was praised by mother and father after she shared the hack on Fb Group The Motherlode – and admitted it’s serving to him with the behavior.

Leanne instructed FEMAIL: ‘I bought the concept after watching my mum use her Alexa to remind her to start out the potatoes for tea.

‘Archie loves the speaker anyway as a result of he can ask her to play songs, say the alphabet and rely so when Alexa flashes with a sound and says “Archie sit on the potty” he thinks it’s superb and I get the sensation it makes him really feel vital.

‘He says “mummy Alexa told me to sit on the potty.” And I say “oh well you better try then.”

Leanne even rewards her toddler with stickers each time he goes to the john – and it has impressed different mother and father to make use of the ‘genius’ hack

‘It helps me as a result of as a busy mum of two you may overlook once they final tried and common journeys to the potty are vital in these early potty coaching days.’

Leanne even rewards her son with stickers each time he goes to the potty so as to add to the enjoyable – and shared a photograph of the potty coated in brightly-coloured stickers.

She added on Fb: ‘Potty coaching has been a nightmare in our home with Movicol [a treatment for constipation] and all types so I am feeling completely satisfied this morning we’re lastly making some progress.

‘He begins college in September so feeling the strain a bit now.’

Fellow moms praised her artistic hack, and a few claimed that they had even began doing it to potty practice their very own toddlers.

She units a reminder on Amazon Alexa each 40 minutes which ask her son to take a seat on the potty, a intelligent trick which he thinks is ‘good’ (inventory picture)

‘That is made my thoughts up on whether or not or to not get an Alexa. That is good!’ One mom wrote.

One other mum or dad wrote: ‘Good concept! My toddler just isn’t doing to properly however we have began stickers after studying this! thanks for the concept!’

Whereas one mentioned: ‘Brill, we simply bought certainly one of these and we’re about to start out!’

‘That’s genius – our little boy would love that and more likely to do it being instructed by Alexa than us I am certain! Thanks for sharing,’ a mom mentioned.

Whereas one other commented: ‘Love this concept! Been making an attempt to encourage my son to make use of the potty so gonna enlist Alexa’s assist!’