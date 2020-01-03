Mother tells of her daughter had similar experience to British ‘gang-rape’ teenager

A mom has advised how her daughter was raped in Cyprus and made to retract her assertion in a case that bears putting similarities to the British pupil who claims to have been gang-raped.

The girl, who recognized herself as Helen from Milton Keynes, stated her daughter Sarah was raped whereas on vacation on the age of 20. However she ended up going to jail for ‘wasting police time’ after she was persuaded to withdraw her assertion. Her alleged rapist was allowed to go dwelling following the assault 15 years in the past.

Stranded in a rented Cypriot vacation villa whereas she waits to listen to her destiny, it has been a grim week for the British woman on the centre of the Ayia Napa gang rape case

Helen advised Radio 2: ‘Sarah was raped and went to report it to police. She went with the vacation rep, the police took an announcement after which they took her right down to the hospital.

‘They managed to seek out the rapist and questioned him at size and at one level he was really even introduced into the room that she was in.

‘She begged for them to take him away however they left him within the room along with her, with a policeman within the nook, and he was begging and saying how sorry he was and he’d obtained carried away. The police heard all this, however they determined it was my daughter that was mendacity – not him.’

Helen stated she flew out to Cyprus as quickly as Sarah’s buddies advised her what had occurred. ‘We got legal support, although looking back on it and with hindsight, I think the Cyprus legal system is as corrupt as the police.’

A physician who reported the alleged Cyprus gang rape to police stated he ‘believed’ the British teenager after he noticed her ‘crying and screaming’.

The girl – who’s going through jail on Tuesday after being convicted of constructing up the assault – insists she was held down and raped by 12 Israeli youths at a price range resort in Ayia Napa in July.

However ten days later she was hauled again in for questioning with out a lawyer, and says police pressured her to signal a pretend retraction and charged her with inflicting ‘public mischief’.

The girl (pictured leaving court docket on Monday) – who’s going through jail on Tuesday after being convicted of constructing up the assault – insists she was held down and raped by 12 Israeli youths at a price range resort in Ayia Napa in July

In Israel, the place public opinion initially swung behind the 12 teenage boys accused of sexually assaulting the British woman at a down-at-heel Ayia Napa resort, sympathy for his or her plight is quickly operating out

Overseas Secretary Dominic Raab yesterday intervened after the 19-year-old pleaded for assist as a result of she was ‘running out of time’. Sources say Mr Raab known as the Cypriot international minister to stipulate the UK’s ‘serious concerns’ over the equity of the younger girl’s shambolic five-month court docket case, throughout which the decide branded her a ‘liar’ and stated she made up the rape in revenge for being filmed with out her consent.

Cypriot physician Sergios Sergiou, who was one of many first individuals to see the younger girl within the moments after the incident, stated he felt she was telling the reality, including that she was so distraught she handed out.

Within the early hours of July 17, was taken to the Santa Marina clinic which is adjoining to the two-star Pambos Napa Rocks resort the place the alleged assault happened.

Her buddy had taken her to the physician when she discovered her ‘distraught’ and terrified that the ‘Israeli boys were coming for her’ after she managed to flee the room. Dr Sergiou stated: ‘She was very pressured and having a panic assault. She was crying and screaming and her buddies stated to me some guys had raped her.

‘I requested her (what occurred) however she didn’t communicate to me. She was crying and he or she stated, “I don’t want men next to me”. After I went to test her and see if she’s okay, she stated to me, “go away from me”. That’s once I known as the police as a result of on the time it’s not one thing I may deal with.’

Requested if he believed she was attacked, he advised Israeli TV: ‘Yes, I thought that something happened. Usually if something is fake they are not calling their parents to inform them. But she was calling her parents.’

Within the early hours of July 17, was taken to the Santa Marina clinic which is adjoining to the two-star Pambos Napa Rocks resort the place the alleged assault happened

It got here because the husband-and-wife film-making staff of Orly Vilnai and Man Meroz stated additionally they believed after interviewing her and her mom. Miss Vilnai stated: ‘I recognized strongly when her mom advised a few common morning in a city in northern England, when she went to work, and… instantly her daughter known as and stated, “Mother, I have been gang-raped”. And instantly the sky had fallen, and that’s it, life would by no means return to the best way it was.’

Mr Meroz stated the younger girl was so traumatised that she ‘chewed the skin on her fingers’ continuously throughout their interview however nonetheless tried to ‘shield’ her mom from the complete particulars.

The couple requested and her mom how they’d endured the gruelling case.

Miss Vilnai stated: ‘They each stated the identical factor. The woman stated, “I have to protect my mother so she feels I’m okay”. And the mom stated, “I am keeping a calm exterior so my daughter feels okay”. They’re each very a lot defending one another.’

UK tour operator Summer time Takeover – which booked her vacation with – stated final evening it might not function in Ayia Napa.

Stranded in a rented Cypriot vacation villa whereas she waits to listen to her destiny, it has been a grim week for the British woman on the centre of the Ayia Napa gang rape case. Convicted of constructing up a declare that she was brutally assaulted by 12 Israeli youngsters in July final yr, the 19-year-old from Derbyshire should wait till subsequent week to seek out out if the Cypriot courts will ship her to jail, or whether or not — lastly — she will probably be allowed to return dwelling to her household.

However amid widespread outrage at her conviction — not least from the Overseas Workplace which describes her case as ‘deeply distressing’ — comes a glimmer of hope from the unlikeliest quarter.

In Israel, the place public opinion initially swung behind the 12 teenage boys accused of sexually assaulting the British woman at a down-at-heel Ayia Napa resort, sympathy for his or her plight is quickly operating out.

Not seen as a bunch of wronged innocents, there was an outpouring of revulsion on the half this group of boys — aged between 16 and 19 — performed within the deeply disturbing occasions that happened in room 723 that evening. Three of them readily admit that they’d intercourse with the then 18-year-old British teen. Others admit watching and filming the revolting spectacle on their telephones.

An Israeli teenager is embraced by kinfolk after being launched from Famagusta police headquarters in southeast city of Paralimni, Cyprus. However public opinion has now turned towards the youngsters

One even appeared on nationwide TV, describing the occasions of that evening with the cavalier air of a teen recalling a visit to a vacation theme park, upsetting revulsion and disgrace amongst audiences.

What’s quickly turning into clear is that, consent or no consent, these boys behaved like a pack of feral animals, dragging Israel’s fame into the mire. And for a rustic the place faith and household play a central position in shaping tradition and way of life, that’s unforgivable.

This week, two of Israel’s high celeb journalists, Man Meroz and Orly Vilnai — the Richard and Judy of Tel Aviv — described how they’d travelled to Cyprus and interviewed the British woman many occasions and are satisfied she is telling the reality.

‘She was raped without question,’ Orly advised viewers yesterday. ‘We’re each satisfied she was bodily raped. We met an exquisite younger girl whose trauma was loud and clear in nearly all her behaviour. She bites her fingernails, at occasions she “gets stuck” and goes right into a world from which she must be woken up.’

One other scathing editorial within the Jerusalem Put up sums it up: ‘There should be reflection over the depths to which Israeli society has plummeted, where it’s seen as completely regular behaviour — spurred by this alarming period of widespread, easy-access on-line pornography — for a number of buddies to share a sexual associate, movie the proceedings after which share the video with others.’

Within the Tel Aviv newspaper Haaretz, columnist Shany Littman goes additional, likening the choice to convict the British teen to the plot of the Netflix collection Unbelievable, which is predicated on the true story of a rape sufferer who recants her declare after being threatened with authorized motion by suspicious detectives.

Nearer to dwelling, Jewish Chronicle columnist Miriam Shaviv described the group as ‘scumbags who treated a woman like a piece of meat’.

Among the Israeli males who had been initially accused of rape are seen arriving in court docket on July 25. The girl’s household say police protected them and handled her as a legal from the beginning

What a distinction to the heroes’ welcome given to the 12 Israeli youngsters final July once they had been launched from custody in Cyprus and flew dwelling to their households. Amid vastly distasteful scenes at Ben-Gurion Airport, some had been filmed, sporting conventional kippah caps, cracking open bottles of champagne and chanting ‘the Brit is a wh**e’.

Issues have been raised too that the accused youngsters’ households have connections with the Israeli institution which, in flip, has shut strategic and business ties to the federal government in Nicosia.

The daddy of one of many boys is a detailed adviser to Moshe Leon, the mayor of Jerusalem. The Israeli minister for ‘regional co-operation’ has stated that he too is shut buddies with the mother and father of two of the boys. On Thursday, simply days after the teenager’s responsible verdict was delivered, the leaders of Cyprus and Israel met to signal a billion-dollar fuel ‘EastMed’ pipeline deal in Athens, additional emphasising their shut ties.

Cypriot police have already been pressured to disclaim claims that they dragged the retraction out of as a result of they had been underneath strain to guard Cyprus’s multi-billion pound tourism business and its good relations with Israel.

But the origins of this unsavoury story, which has reached the very best echelons of presidency, began innocently. Taking part in a central position was a 17-year-old skilled footballer, who, in pictures seen by the Mail, packs a set of stomach muscle tissue as ripped as his designer denims.

He’d checked into the 40-euros-a-night Pambos Napa Rocks resort with two buddies final July. There he met the then 18-year-old British woman, who arrived on the continuous social gathering resort on July 10 on a bundle vacation combining tourism and bar work. Images of her, which have leaked onto the web, present an equally engaging younger woman. Initially a minimum of, they will need to have made a formidable pair.

The girl accused 12 Israeli males of raping her in August however later recanted the accusation, which she says she was pressured to do by police. The lads (pictured hear arriving at a court docket in July) have already been freed

Their courtship — a number of days earlier than the incident — appears nearly candy; a three-way dialog facilitated by a buddy of the boy who translated forwards and backwards between Hebrew and English.

They started exchanging messages through Instagram. In a single he says: ‘Good morning my love’ earlier than including ‘Let’s hang around a bit’. The teenager replies: ‘Yeah maybe where you tonight’. Later she messages to say that she has noticed him on the balcony. He asks: ‘So why did not you come up to me?’, including a number of hours later, ‘Come to me in the evening’.

Undoubtedly, neither thought of that what would occur there would wreck lives and mark the start of a authorized and diplomatic scandal of worldwide proportions.

The British teenager has by no means denied that the intercourse she had with the boy she had been messaging was initially consensual. It was on a go to to his room on one other evening, three days later, nonetheless, that she claims his drunken buddies burst in and took it in turns to sexually assault her whereas holding her down.

In keeping with her authentic account of the assault: ‘I told them they had to go. My boyfriend told me to lie on the bed and . . . put his knees on my shoulders. There was a lot of shouting in Hebrew. I couldn’t breathe. I attempted to throw my head about and his buddies had been coming in all shouting and jeering. I attempted to cross my legs. I used to be attempting to throw my arms about. I don’t know what number of of them raped me. I couldn’t see.’

A grainy intercourse recording from the evening of the alleged assault was additionally leaked to the Israeli media. It reportedly reveals one Israeli telling the woman in Hebrew, ‘You’re my wh**e. Say you’re my wh**e.’ When she asks what he’s saying, one other boy replies: ‘We are saying you’re attractive.’ The teenager, who fled in tears, was taken to a 24-hour clinic subsequent door to the resort and the police had been known as. A buddy who was along with her that evening subsequently advised the Mail: ‘She was in tears and just so distressed. She said they took it in turns and it was all of them. They held her down. When I saw her she was covered with bruises.’

Round a dozen activists attended the listening to, then protested the decision exterior court docket

Cypriot girls’s rights activists protest exterior court docket sporting masks that present a pair of lips stitched collectively which has turn out to be an emblem of their motion in latest weeks

The boyfriend was arrested simply hours later. In keeping with the preliminary police report, he initially denied any sort of sexual relationship, earlier than admitting that he and a buddy had certainly had intercourse with a British woman.

Later, he modified his story once more, admitting that the ‘consensual’ intercourse he and his buddy had with the woman had been watched by others.

A witness additionally claimed to have earlier overheard the Israeli teenagers bragging they had been going to ‘do orgies’ along with her. Inside hours, the 12 Israeli teenagers had been arrested. Three of them admitted sexual exercise with the woman however stated it was consensual. Others had been tied to the scene by DNA proof or footage of the incident on their telephones.

Certainly one of them confirmed detectives a movie on his cell phone he manufactured from himself having intercourse with the woman, believing it proved there was no rape concerned. He later gave his extremely distasteful model of occasions to an Israeli TV station, exhibiting not a hint of regret about what occurred that evening.

‘The things I saw there were completely routine in my eyes,’ he stated. ‘Sodom and Gomorrah is what goes on there. We won’t element what we noticed and what goes on there every day. I felt it was OK, it was authentic. I didn’t see any drawback.

‘There were three of us in the room and there were more people outside who wanted to come in, who came in, and went out. They didn’t really do something however they did see and had been a part of every thing that went on there.

‘You could see in her eyes that she wanted it and you can see it in all of the videos. In none of them does she look like she’s struggling or shouting for assist.

‘The police seized a video tape in which you’ll see that the door is being opened and as an alternative of yelling for assist she says “Close the door”. A lady who’s being raped doesn’t say that.’

Pressed by an Israeli interviewer as as to whether the girl gave permission for the filming, he blithely replied: ‘I didn’t hear her say: “Don’t photograph”. I even thought she was for it. I understood she had no drawback with it and every thing was OK; that she was used to such issues.’

The room of the Aiya Napa resort room the place claimed she had been attacked

The bed room the place claimed the assault had taken place

Consultants say that there isn’t a norm of behaviour amongst victims of intercourse assaults. The argument girl consents to intercourse simply because she says ‘close the door’ or fails to say ‘don’t ’ is tenuous to say the least.

However the British teenager’s rape claims had been by no means tried out in court docket as a result of, after seven hours of police interviews, which had been carried out with out the presence of a lawyer and weren’t recorded, she retracted her claims and, ten days after her preliminary rape declare, signed an announcement saying that the incident had been consensual.

This week, a British forensic linguist proven the woman’s assertion by the Mail stated it was more likely to have been written by a non-English speaker, including to fears that it might have been dictated.

She stated in court docket final month that the police had pressured her to vary her story and that she was ‘scared for my life’. However throughout her trial, prosecutors alleged that she had been humiliated after discovering she had been filmed by the Israeli boys and had made the accusations in revenge.

This contradicts her declare that she was unaware that she had been filmed till police produced the footage and that she was affected by extreme post-traumatic stress dysfunction on the time of the assault.

Earlier than discovering her responsible of ‘public mischief’, decide Michalis Papathanasiou stated ‘she did not make a good impression on the court’. Earlier, he had refused to permit proof from her defence attorneys on the idea that her case was ‘not a rape case’ and that ‘I will not consider whether she was raped or not’.

A decide branded the girl an ‘unreliable witness’, stated she had admitted her personal guilt, and ‘is aware of she was by no means raped’ as he set a sentencing listening to for January 7

Amid widespread criticisms of Papathanasiou’s dealing with of the case, her mom says that her daughter is affected by PTSD and hallucinations and has missed out on a spot at college due to her detention on the island the place she has already spent four-and-a-half weeks in jail. A psychologist who has examined her says she is experiencing ‘extremely frightening’ signs together with ‘emotional numbing, flashbacks and nightmares’.

Even Overseas Secretary Dominic Raab has waded into the row saying that he can be elevating the ‘deeply distressing case’ with the Cypriot authorities. The Overseas Workplace says it’s ‘seriously concerned’ about whether or not she was given a good trial.

Final July, simply days after the British teen claimed she had been raped, the Mail visited the resort and located a scene a world away from the pristine promotional footage discovered on its web site.

The grounds surrounding the low-rise resort had been lined in discarded silver ‘hippy crack’ canisters and empty bottles of alcohol and 1000’s of cigarette butts. Inside, the corridors had been affected by filthy discarded mattresses, ripped and stained mattress sheets and dismantled mattress frames. The doorways to the rooms had been usually left open in order that youngsters may socialise with their neighbours.

Room 723, the place a brand new group of Israeli boys had arrived to start their very own vacation, contained three stained mattresses positioned facet by facet on the sticky tiled flooring. One of many occupants had handed out on one.

The brand new residents had been nicely conscious of the alleged gang-rape that had taken place of their room and even claimed to have recognized the boys concerned. That they had all seen the vile video manufactured from the British woman allegedly having intercourse with the lads which went viral in each Israel and Ayia Napa. One described it as ‘your normal orgy’, including that the boyfriend is his buddy and is a ‘good guy’ whereas dismissing the British teen concerned as a ‘wh**e’.

She is because of be sentenced on January 7, when she may very well be ordered to pay a £1,500 advantageous and serve as much as a yr in jail, however even then her ordeal is not going to be over.

Other than her intention to attraction her conviction, a lawyer for 4 of the Israeli youths stated this week that they intend to sue her for damages although, theoretically, the younger males may additionally face costs for distributing specific private information with out her permission.

Final summer time, in maybe probably the most ridiculous twist on this ongoing saga, the Mayor of Ayia Napa even threatened to take authorized motion towards the British teenager except she publicly apologised for sullying the title of the resort.

But when the deeply disturbing occasions which happened there final July present something, it’s that this debauched nook of Cyprus has no fame to defend.