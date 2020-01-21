Mother transforms son’s bedroom into a fire station themed haven

By Jessica Inexperienced For Mailonline

Printed: 05:39 EST, 21 January 2020 | Up to date: 05:52 EST, 21 January 2020

A mom has been praised on-line after remodeling her son’s bed room into an ‘unbelievable’ fireplace station themed haven – full with a fireplace engine mattress and even a pretend pole.

Clare Curtis, from St Helens, Merseyside, shared the spectacular makeover to Fb’s DIY On A Funds Official on Friday.

Images and a brief video confirmed the themed room in all its glory – with it boasting a fireplace engine mattress and a pretend pole.

Labelling it the most effective setup they’ve ever seen, followers have been fast to inundate the publish with 11,000 likes and round 1,500 feedback praising the room.

Scroll down for video

A mom has been praised on-line after remodeling her son’s bed room into an ‘unbelievable’ fireplace station themed haven (pictured) – full with a fireplace engine mattress and even a pretend pole

Labelling it the most effective setup they’ve ever seen, followers (pictured) have been fast to reward the room after it was posted on-line on Friday

Clare defined that she had used brick wallpaper from B&Q to make the partitions look genuine and added massive crimson doorways plus pretend home windows made out of wooden.

She added wood sides to her little boy’s mattress to make the hearth engine look and completed the room off with a mini uniform, hazard indicators on the wall, a fireplace extinguisher prop and a mini ladder.

The reproduction fireplace station room impressed hundreds as they took to the remark part of Clare’s publish to reward the artful mom.

One wrote: ‘That’s completely the smartest fireplace station room I’ve seen! The element is totally superb! I guess you may have one very, very completely satisfied boy!’

Clare Curtis, from St Helens, Merseyside, shared the spectacular makeover (pictured) to Fb’s DIY On A Funds Official

Images and a brief video confirmed the ‘superb’ themed room, seen above, in all its glory

The reproduction fireplace station room impressed hundreds as they took to the remark part of Clare’s publish to reward the artful mom

One other impressed particular person added: ‘Good by no means seen something like this earlier than. You’re very intelligent.’

‘Greatest youngsters room I’ve seen on right here. Like it. Properly performed to you, I guess he loves it,’ a 3rd social media person stated.

‘That is class, I am certain your son loves it,’ one other added as a fifth stated: ‘That is subsequent lever. Unbelievable.’

The mom was overwhelmed with the continued reward and replied: ‘Wow was not anticipating this response thanks all a lot for the stunning feedback.’