Mother urges domestic abuse victims to leave violent partners after sister and niece were murdered

A mother-of-one whose sister and younger niece have been violently murdered by her boyfriend is now urging different ladies to go away abusive companions.

Jeannette Chambers, 44, of Sudbury, Suffolk, was devastated when her sister, Chrissie, then 38, and her niece Shania, two, have been brutally killed in June 2011 by Chrissie’s ex-boyfriend David Oakes, then 50.

Oakes tortured Chrissie, bludgeoning her with an axe and forcing her to observe him shoot their daughter within the head, earlier than taking pictures her useless.

The slayings occurred the day earlier than the courts have been set to rule on a custody software over Shania.

Now Jeannette is talking out for the primary time to induce different ladies in abusive relationships to go away their companions, warning: ‘Look ahead to crimson flags earlier than it is too late. As quickly as they begin controlling you, get out.’

Jeannette Chambers, 44, of Sudbury, Suffolk, pictured was devastated when her sister, Chrissie, then 38, and her niece Shania, two, have been brutally shot in June 2011 by Chrissie’s ex-boyfriend David Oakes, then 50

Jeannette is urging ladies to go away their abusive or controlling companions. Pictured: Victims Chrissie and two-year-old Shania

Jeannette had at all times been near her massive sister Chrissie, who was three years her senior and likewise had an older daughter from a earlier relationship.

In 2005, Jeannette grew to become involved when her sibling shared that she had a brand new boyfriend – Oakes.

Jeannette, mom to nine-year-old James, stated: ‘Chrissie was beautiful and bubbly. And to be trustworthy, I by no means thought any of her exes have been adequate for her.

‘I informed her to avoid David as I might heard he was violent. However Chrissie insisted on staying with him.’

Jeannette stated she was ‘creeped out’ after assembly David for the primary time, revealing his icy blue eyes made her ‘shiver’

Jeannette was at all times cautious of Oakes, claiming he ‘creeped her out’ the primary time they met.

‘He was a cumbersome man and his icy blue eyes made me shiver,’ she recalled. ‘Once I tried to talk to him, he ignored me.’

Over the following few weeks, Chrissie appeared blissfully blissful along with her new man, who purchased her new garments and took her out to dinner.

Jeannette stated: ‘Once I spoke to Chrissie, it precipitated arguments between her and David.

Jeanette stated it shortly grew to become clear her sister was making up excuses to not see her, a results of her being managed by Oakes

‘I attempted to satisfy up along with her however she’d say she was busy. It was clear that he was controlling her.’

It precipitated stress between the sisters and so they stopped talking for six years. Within the meantime, Chrissie gave beginning to daughter Shania in 2009.

Jeannette revealed: ‘I ached to satisfy my niece. However I knew David could be mad if I contacted Chrissie, so I left it.

‘Someday in March 2011, Chrissie rang our mom in tears. I supplied to select her up.

Jeanette stated she and her sister have been at all times shut, and Chrissie – pictured as a baby – was ‘beautiful and bubbly’

‘Once I noticed Chrissie, her sparkle had gone and her eyes seemed boring. She informed me that David had taken Shania.’

Again at their mum’s home, Chrissie revealed Oakes had been controlling and an aggressive bully all through their relationship.

She wasn’t allowed to exit alone, and he was violent too – beating and and strangling her from time to time.

When she knowledgeable Oakes she was leaving him, the thug ended up taking their daughter Shania.

Jeanette and her sister Chrissie (pictured) have been estranged for six years earlier than Chrissie left her abusive associate David

However a decide ordered David to return Shania, then two, again to Chrissie, and fortunately, he handed her over at courtroom.

Jeannette stated: ‘She was a beautiful little lady, with blonde curls and an infectious smile – identical to her mum.’

Over the following few weeks, Oakes known as Chrissie always, begging her to take him again, however she refused.

A number of days later, a police officer visited Jeannette at 4am – and delivered the devastating information Oakes had killed Chrissie and Shania.

Chrissie and Shania have been brutally killed by David in a violent assault during which he tortured them earlier than taking pictures them each

She stated: ‘My world fell to items. It felt like I could not breathe. Shaking, I known as my dad and mom.

‘All of the police would inform me was that he’d killed them with a shotgun and David had been arrested.

‘I could not imagine I used to be burying my sister and niece. It was a residing nightmare.’

In Could 2012, Oakes, of Steeple, close to Maldon, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Courtroom and denied murdering Chrissie and Shania.

Evil Oakes broke into Chrissie’s dwelling whereas she was asleep with Shania, then tortured her and shot them each useless

The courtroom heard how Oakes had damaged into Chrissie’s home whereas she and Shania slept. It was the night time earlier than a vital courtroom listening to the place a decide was to present Chrissie full custody of Shania.

Oakes was armed with weapons together with a shotgun, an axe, wire, pliers, a drill and petrol.

The trial of David Oakes David Oakes, 50, was jailed in November 2012 after he went to Christine Chambers’ home in Braintree, Essex, the place he subjected her to ‘degrading assaults’ earlier than blasting her and her daughter Shania, two, with a shotgun. His trial heard that Oakes stormed Ms Chambers’ dwelling, laden with weapons, and killed the household simply as that they had gained a restraining order towards him throughout a bitter custody battle. Afterwards he shot himself within the face throughout a botched suicide try, however survived. Ms Chambers’ 10-year-old daughter fled the home throughout the ordeal as police outdoors tried to barter with the killer. Oakes, of Steeple, close to Maldon, was given two whole-life jail phrases after being discovered responsible of the murders, which occurred in June 2012.

He tied Chrissie up and compelled her to say she liked him earlier than torturing her, punching her within the head and bludgeoning her with the axe to the purpose the place her ear was left hanging off.

Afterwards he undressed her high half, disfigured her torso and lower her hair off.

He additionally shot Chrissie within the knee and the thigh, then carried Shania out of her bed room.

Oakes then pressured Chrissie to observe him shoot Shania within the head, earlier than taking pictures Chrissie useless. He then tried to kill himself however failed.

In courtroom, Oakes claimed Chrissie had shot Shania, however the jury did not imagine him and located him responsible of two counts of homicide. He was jailed for 2 life phrases in Could 2012.

However simply 10 months into his sentence in February 2013, Oakes died in jail from most cancers.

Jeannette stated: ‘I used to be happy realizing that he would not have the ability to harm one other lady. However I could not imagine that he had died.

‘It is not justice, he must be rotting in jail for the remainder of his life.

‘He was by no means punished for the disgusting method he handled my niece and sister.’

She added: ‘I consider Chrissie and Shania on a regular basis. I am telling their story to encourage different ladies to go away their abusive companions.

‘It is too late for my sister, however it can save you your self.’