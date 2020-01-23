Mother who saved 4 years for wedding fears she’ll lose venue and £5.5K deposit after hotel went bust

A mother-of-three who has been saving for her wedding ceremony for 4 years is terrified she’s going to lose her dream venue and £5,500 deposit after the lodge went bust.

Sasha Miles, from Southampton, is because of marry Fraser Monahan, a roofer, whom she has been with for eight years, on Might 23, after the pair bought engaged 4 years in the past.

They delayed their massive day to avoid wasting up, and selected Botleigh Grange Resort in Southampton as a result of it was sufficiently big to host their massive households.

However the couple, each of their mid-20s, are actually terrified they might need to cancel their wedding ceremony after the venue went into administration and closed, following unhealthy press over meals security inspections, they usually’ve already cancelled their household honeymoon to Majorca.

Sasha advised FEMAIL: ‘We select this lodge as a result of I’ve a big household to cater for and each different venue we checked out wasn’t fairly sufficiently big for what I had in thoughts. And I simply beloved the surface of the constructing and the motels grounds.

‘Now we have been advised it is unlikely we are going to get our a reimbursement which deeply upsets me.

‘Now we have been advised if the lodge does promote efficiently, the brand new purchaser may honour our bookings, however legally they do not need to.

‘He additionally mentioned my family and friends would greater than probably need to pay for his or her room reservations once more.’

Sasha, who runs Feeding Tiny Tums, a catering enterprise which prepares wholesome do-it-yourself meals for kids, mentioned she hadn’t bought spherical to sorting wedding ceremony insurance coverage on account of a tough being pregnant together with her son, who’s 10 months outdated.

She suffered with hyperemesis gravidarum, a type of excessive morning illness which the Duchess of Cambridge additionally endured together with her three kids.

‘From just a few days earlier than I discovered I used to be pregnant, I used to be out and in of hospital each week having fluids, anti-sickness injections and anti-sickness tablets to handle the illness at residence,’ Sasha recalled.

‘I misplaced two stone throughout my being pregnant from hyperemesis gravidarum. At 13 weeks my screening got here again and mentioned that there was a excessive threat my child would have Down’s syndrome or Edwards syndrome.

‘I needed to have a xhorionic villus sampling (CVS) check and it turned out he hadn’t, however this was a scary time for my household.’

Sasha additionally wanted surgical procedure in July 2018 to take away benign tumours from her breast, and had one other scare in December when she discovered a lump.

‘Earlier than they eliminated the lumps they weren’t certain in the event that they have been cancerous. It was a really scary upsetting time for my associate and I,’ Sasha defined.

‘I additionally discovered a lump in December and had to return to the breast clinic. Fortunately this was additionally benign.’

The couple reserved Botleigh Grange for his or her wedding ceremony three years in the past, and 20 bedrooms have been booked and paid for by their members of the family.

Now the pair are apprehensive their cash shall be misplaced. Fraser advised ITV Information: ‘Issues are fairly tight, in order that’s why we picked fairly a big hole from after we bought engaged to after we’re getting married, so we may take time to plan and spend cash how we needed to and get every little thing precisely how my associate needed it.

‘Clearly now that is in all probability not going to be the case.’

To assist the household out within the worst case situation, their pal Kate Cooper has arrange GoFundMe web page.

Kate wrote: ‘Issues have been actually testing for this younger household, from each beginning a brand new enterprise to well being scares and worries; it has been just a few years of ups and downs.

‘I do know personally that whereas present process surgical procedure for suspected breast most cancers, wedding ceremony planning and organisation was one of many issues that stored them each busy throughout this worrying time.’

She added that their begin to 2020 hasn’t been simple, with ‘vehicles being damaged into and washing machines breaking’.

Till it closed, the lodge was run by an organization known as Addison Approach Restricted. In November it was given a meals hygiene score of 1 out of 5, and blamed the next unfavorable press for its poor buying and selling.

The inspection discovered the cleanliness and situation of the constructing have been in dire want of enhancements.

Sasha mentioned she contacted the venue quite a few occasions to debate what she had seen on social media and within the native press, however claims she was advised it was ‘all rumour’.

‘Each time we tried to schedule an appointment with them, I felt as if I used to be a burden and the marriage coordinator was at all times very gradual at replying,’ she mentioned.

‘I might be heartbroken to lose our cash and it is not one thing I’ll take frivolously. I plan to battle for our cash and all the opposite poor individuals who have misplaced theirs to this grasping firm.’

FEMAIL has reached out to Botleigh Grange for remark. Leonard Curtis Enterprise Options turned the directors on January 13 and are actually accountable for in search of a purchaser.

The couple have already had their wedding ceremony favours printed with the date of their wedding ceremony

In a response to the present state of affairs of the lodge, a spokesperson advised ITV Information: ‘Till its latest closure, the lodge was run by Addison Approach Restricted and generated gross sales for the yr ending Might 2019 of £1.78m, excluding VAT. Nevertheless, buying and selling was affected by some unfavorable press, lately reporting on well being and questions of safety on the lodge and spa.

‘The impartial lodge, which is a former nation home constructed within the 17th Century, is being bought by the Joint Directors via the business property consultants Lambert Smith Hampton in Southampton.

‘A variety of events have expressed an curiosity within the property as they see the potential to develop and generate income from a spread of earnings streams comparable to lodging, foods and drinks, convention and banqueting, leisure and spa breaks.’

Neil Bennett, director of Leonard Curtis Enterprise Options, mentioned: ‘We goal to conclude the sale of Botleigh Grange to a purchaser that shall be able to reopen the lodge in a brief timeframe.

‘The property has attracted a excessive stage of curiosity, and a possible purchaser shall be exploring the potential of honouring the long run occasions booked on the lodge.’

To donate to Sasha and Fraser’s wedding ceremony fund, click on right here.