Mother who supplied her 15-year-old son with cocktail of prescription drugs that killed him jailed

eight January 2020

Holly Strawbridge (pictured above) at present turned as much as jail together with her baggage packed

A mother-of-five who provided her 15-year-old son with a cocktail of pharmaceuticals that killed him has been jailed after she requested a choose to ship her to jail, and even turned as much as courtroom together with her baggage packed.

Holly Strawbridge was awaiting sentencing after being discovered responsible of feeding 15-year-old Tyler Peck a cocktail of painkillers.

The 34-year-old poured liquid morphine into his beer and gave him and a good friend strips of Gabapentin tablets at her residence in Salcombe, Devon, a jury present in December.

She was launched on bail pending her sentencing subsequent week.

Right this moment she returned to Plymouth Crown Courtroom to ask a choose to ship her to jail early – with any time served to be taken off her sentence.

Decide James Townsend remanded her into custody till she may be sentenced by the trial choose.

Tyler Peck (pictured above) died in his sleep after Strawbridge gave him the medication

Strawbridge (above) had denied two counts of supplying the boys with a Class A drug

The five-minute listening to was held in chambers, with the defendant accompanied by her father.

Strawbridge arrived with a big bag packed for jail.

Strawbridge gave the 2 15-year-olds spirits they usually sniffed aerosols collectively, the jury at Plymouth Crown Courtroom heard.

Tyler, who had a historical past of drink and drug abuse, died in his sleep.

His explanation for dying was recorded as an overdose of Oramorph and Gabapentin, however he additionally had Valium and codeine in his system – all of which had been prescribed to Strawbridge.

Her husband Gavin and her 4 youthful youngsters have been asleep upstairs because the tragedy unfolded.

Strawbridge had denied two counts of supplying the boys with a Class A drug.

She had additionally pleaded not responsible to 2 counts of cruelty referring to sharing the medication and alcohol with the youngsters.

However a jury of eight girls and 4 males discovered her responsible of all counts by unanimous verdicts on December 13.

The trial had beforehand been held up after the defendants mom died unexpectedly.