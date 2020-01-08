Mother who used to drink four bottles of wine a week reveals how she shed 3st after quitting alcohol

By Stephanie Linning For Mailonline

A mother-of-two who shed 3st after quitting alcohol is now proud to indicate off her dimension 6 body on the health club.

Cheryl Gillings, 47, a carer from Southend-on-Sea, Essex, dropped from 12st 4lbs to 9st 5lbs after swapping boozy weekends for bicep exercises.

She defined she began utilizing alcohol as a crutch following the dying of her father Colin when she was an adolescent. At one level she was consuming 4 bottles of wine every week.

‘I turned to alcohol to cope with any kind of stress, if I had a nasty day at work, I’d have a drink on the night,’ she defined. ‘With out fail I’d have a bottle of white wine at residence each Friday, Saturday and Sunday.’

In 2017 Cheryl’s brother Steve, who was additionally a heavy drinker, took his personal life and he or she realised she wanted to ‘make a change’.

She continued: ‘I needed to be there for my youngsters, to assist them. I joined a number of assist teams on Fb and studying their success tales helped me lots.

‘It was troublesome on the weekends or particular events as folks would at all times say “just have one” however because the weeks handed – it acquired a lot simpler.

Cheryl’s food plan earlier than BREAKFAST: Nothing or two slices of toast with peanut butter LUNCH: Cheese sandwich with crisps DINNER: Spaghetti Bolognese or rooster and chips EXTRA: Three to 4 bottles of white wine every week

Cheryl’s food plan after BREAKFAST: Meal alternative shake (pre-breakfast) and quinoa LUNCH: Hen salad wrap and a day meal alternative shake DINNER: Turkey Bolognese with veg (no pasta) or home made pizza. Late-night snack of porridge or yoghurt EXTRA: 3l water and low/inexperienced tea

‘It has grow to be extra socially acceptable to be a drinker fairly than a non-drinker on this world we dwell in, however alcohol has both taken or ruined the lives of some folks very near me. I’m now happier and wholesome for the primary time in my life.’

In Might 2019, after a 12 months with out alcohol, Cheryl joined the Six Pack Revolution, a health programme that gives 24/7 assist, meal plans and health plans. She dropped three gown sizes in three months.

She continued: ‘After 18 months with out alcohol, I nonetheless felt sluggish and drained, so I made a decision to do one thing about my weight. My husband Hylton, 46, has at all times been into well being and health so he inspired me to alter my way of life.’

Cheryl now works out ‘religiously’ three to 4 days every week and now not suffers with excessive ldl cholesterol and blood stress.

‘I like exercising and revel in understanding of a weekend,’ she mentioned. ‘I really feel like a very completely different particular person.

‘I used to routinely set myself up for failure and say “I can’t do that” however now I’m keen to offer something a go. I can do 100 press ups whereas earlier than I might barely stroll up the steps with out shedding my breath.’

She added: ‘I’ve enjoyable with out alcohol, and I’m making reminiscences with my household that I can really bear in mind. Most significantly, my psychological well being is nice and I don’t endure with anxiousness or stress anymore.

‘I’m now in a position to save more cash to offer my household a greater future and I’m now not waking up with a headache.’