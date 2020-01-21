Mother with terminal cancer murdered her daughter and jumped to her death in Russia

By Roksana Panashchuk For Mailonline

21 January 2020

A mom with terminal most cancers strangled her nine-year-old daughter then jumped out of an eighth-floor window in Russia after ‘having mental breakdown’.

Maria Russkikh, 29, survived the autumn within the metropolis of Novosibirsk, southwestern Siberia, and is in hospital.

She was discovered mendacity on the snow and moaning in ache by residents of her condo block who known as emergency providers.

Maria Russkikh, 29, (pictured along with her daughter) survived the autumn and was discovered mendacity within the snow outdoors her flat in Novosibirsk, Siberia, moaning

Residents of her condo block known as emergency providers after discovering her mendacity on the bottom and moaning (pictured is the scene). Her daughter was discovered mendacity in a pool of blood within the flat

A male resident advised native media: ‘The lady was nearly bare. Her legs and arms had been coated with blood although there have been no wounds on her physique.

‘I requested her what occurred however she didn’t reply.’

‘She was solely saying, ”Assist me, I can’t really feel my legs and arms”.’

A paramedic crew loaded the lady into an ambulance as cops entered her condo to find her daughter, 9, mendacity in a pool of blood close to the entrance door.

Forensic examination confirmed the kid was hit on the pinnacle with a heavy object earlier than being murdered.

The blood discovered on the Russkikh’s physique belonged to her daughter, investigators stated.

Russkikh, who’s being handled for quite a few accidents, left a suicide notice which learn, in line with a supply: ”I can’t dwell with these insufferable complications anymore. Forgive me. I really like my daughter.’

Forensic examinators have discovered the kid was hit on the pinnacle with a heavy object (pictured is the block of flats)

The lady, who has terminal most cancers, left a loss of life notice within the condo.

In line with a supply, the notice stated: ‘I can’t dwell with these insufferable complications anymore. Forgive me.’

On the finish of her letter Russkikh wrote that ‘she loves her daughter very a lot’, the supply reported.

The mom is now being handled for quite a few fractures she had obtained as a result of fall. Docs say her situation is critical however steady.

A press release of the native Investigative Committee stated: ‘In line with the investigation, on January 16, the lady strangled her nine-year-old daughter to loss of life.

‘After that she made an try to commit suicide and was hospitalised with quite a few accidents.

‘The suspect will probably be positioned into custody after she is discharged from hospital.’

A lady residing subsequent door stated that the mom nearly by no means left the condo and that her husband (pictured together with his daughter) labored for the navy

Police launched a felony case for homicide of a minor in opposition to the mom. Detectives assume the lady had a psychological breakdown triggered by her illness when she killed the lady and tried to take her personal life.

The household was considered one by its neighbours.

A lady residing subsequent door advised: ‘The lady was a housewife. She nearly by no means left the condo. Her daughter consistently carried heavy baggage from the native grocery retailer.

‘The lady’s husband is a navy man. He was at all times at work.’