Mother’s landed £10,000 of freebies thanks to her toddler son whose become an Instagram influencer

A toddler has grow to be one among Instagram’s youngest influencers with greater than 16,000 followers – netting his mum greater than £10,000 value of goodies.

Natasha Maxwell, 33, from Sheffield, began a web-based profile for Parker George a 12 months in the past, merely as a option to retailer his images, and share them with family members.

However quickly strangers have been drawn in by the 20-month-old’s cheeky grin, and his followers began to pour in.

Natasha has been despatched £10,000 value of treats in trade for Instagram shout outs, corresponding to designer garments, tickets to Disney on Ice – and even a fridge freezer.

Keep-at-home mom Natasha mentioned: ‘It has opened up so many alternatives for the entire household and this reveals how dad and mom can use social media in a very good and optimistic method.

A toddler (pictured) has grow to be one among Instagram’s youngest influencers with greater than 16,000 followers – netting his mum greater than £10,000 value of goodies

Natasha Maxwell (pictured together with her household), 33, from Sheffield, began a web-based profile for Parker George a 12 months in the past, merely as a option to retailer his images, and share them with family members

Quickly strangers have been drawn in by the 20-month-old’s cheeky grin, and his followers began to pour in. Pictured: The teenager trying dapper in a go well with

‘It has vastly benefited our lives and we now have had a lot simply given to us without cost. We have been despatched hundreds of kilos value of stuff, at the least £10,000 value.

‘I did not begin it as a method of utilizing my kids to achieve something. I solely began the web page as a result of it’s a place to maintain all of my images in a single place for my family and friends to see.

‘Folks simply stored following us and it simply grew from there. Now some posts could be seen by 20,000 folks and it has simply gone loopy.

‘I put a whole lot of work in and it does take up a whole lot of my time. It isn’t all about Parker both, it contains the entire household and my feed may be very household oriented.

Natasha has been despatched £10,000 value of treats in trade for Instagram shout outs, corresponding to designer garments, tickets to Disney on Ice – and even a fridge freezer. Pictured: Parker in a trendy tracksuit ensemble

She added: ‘My common display time on Instagram is 9 hours a day so it is sort of a full time job for me.

‘I do not really feel unhealthy for getting one thing out of it too as a result of it does require a whole lot of work on daily basis.’

Natasha determined to start out posting images of Parker on a devoted Instagram web page when he was eight-months-old in December 2018.

Her inspiration for @life.of.parker.george got here from her love of images and wished someplace for family and friends to see images of Parker as he grows up.

However Natasha, who additionally has an eight-year-old daughter, Lilly-Rae, mentioned her followers steadily rose as she launched hashtags and phrase concerning the web page started to unfold.

Natasha determined to start out posting images of Parker (pictured) on a devoted Instagram web page when he was eight-months-old in December 2018

By July, Natasha, a former dog-groomer, mentioned the web page hit 10,000 followers and she or he was being inundated with hand outs from prime manufacturers.

Parker and Natasha have been despatched prams, excessive chairs, designer garments and even a fridge freezer in trade for posting images of the merchandise on their web page.

High manufacturers like River Island have even given him garments without cost to put on in up and coming images hoping to capitalise on the stylish toddler’s recognition.

Natasha has been handed a personalised food plan and weight reduction plan value £2000 from MuscleFoods.

The mom’s inspiration for @life.of.parker.george got here from her love of images and wished someplace for family and friends to see images of Parker (pictured with Natasha and her accomplice) as he grows up

In September final 12 months, she despatched them an e mail to inquire about collaborating as a result of she wished to slim down in time for her wedding ceremony this January.

MuscleFoods agreed and mentioned so long as she posts common replace images of her progress and provides them together with her wedding ceremony images, they may provide her with three meals and snacks a day for the 4 months working as much as the massive day.

Natasha, who will marry 22-year-old metal employee Daniel Burt in January, mentioned: ‘I see it as a little bit of innocent enjoyable and it has actually stunned me at the way it has taken off.

‘I attempt to preserve the posts as real as attainable however we’re getting so many alternatives now.

Parker (pictured) and Natasha have been despatched prams, excessive chairs, designer garments and even a fridge freezer in trade for posting images of the merchandise on their web page

Natasha (pictured together with her son), who additionally has an eight-year-old daughter, Lilly-Rae, mentioned her followers steadily rose as she launched hashtags and phrase concerning the web page started to unfold

‘I’m happy with Parker for simply being him. I am not going to show down these provides and it if advantages my kids then that is nice.

‘A few of the experiences we now have had this 12 months have been unforgettable. It is loopy to suppose it has all come from simply posting images of Parker.’

The household of 5, which additionally included Daniel’s two-year-old daughter Phoebe, have been gifted tickets to occasions like Disney on Ice and free entry to native zoos and play parks.

Palms outs have come from the likes of AO.com, Muscle Meals, River Island and kids’s pram and furnishings specialists Stokke.

Natasha is not certain precisely why Parker (seen above) has grow to be so well-liked and may solely put it right down to his lovable cheeky grin

In return, Natasha posts a photograph of Parker on the venue on her web page and tags them within the publish.

Many posts additionally function Parker in fancy garments – like personalised Chard Threads tracksuits – which he wears for some images.

Natasha is not certain precisely why Parker has grow to be so well-liked and may solely put it right down to his lovable cheeky grin.

She mentioned: ‘Parker may be very cute and he’s at all times actually blissful. He waves at everybody and is at all times smiling. He’s nonetheless a toddler and I’m very cautious about the kind of images we take.

Natasha hopes her feed can encourage others dad and mom to get artistic when sharing footage of their little ones on-line. Pictured: Parker posing with a pet canine

‘I do not see why this might be destructive in any method. I like to share my life on social media and at all times have carried out.

‘Folks do speak concerning the risks of posting images of your kids on-line however I do not see it like that in any respect. A lot of folks publish images of their children on-line and these are simply actually innocent and harmless.’

A 12 months on from first establishing the Instagram web page Parker has a powerful 16,400 followers and followers.

Natasha added how she additionally makes use of the feed to share recommendation, ask questions and become involved with the net parenting group.

She mentioned she makes use of the platform as a method of providing help and assist to different mums and dads.

Natasha hopes her feed can encourage others dad and mom to get artistic when sharing footage of their little ones on-line.