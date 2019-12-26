Motorbike racer turned TV celebrity Guy Martin will not face court trial over ‘fake driving licence’

By Henry Martin For Mailonline

Motorbike racer Man Martin was cleared of possessing a pretend driving license after a courtroom heard he doesn’t at all times apply ‘widespread sense’.

TV movie star Martin, 38, was accused of possessing ‘a doc so intently resembling an Irish driving licence as to be calculated to deceive’ and utilizing it to change his real UK licence to permit him to drive HGVs.

The case had hung over Martin, greatest recognized for tackling the world’s greatest Wall of Death dwell on tv, for greater than a yr, and he was scheduled to face a 3 day jury trial at Lincoln Crown Courtroom beginning January 6.

However after reconsidering the case following psychiatric proof, the Crown Prosecution Service provided no proof in opposition to Martin, who has Asperger’s syndrome, and he was formally acquitted on December 24 this yr.

Martin, of Barnetby, Lincolnshire, had denied possession of a doc with intent to deceive between four December four, 2017 and Might 15, 2018.

He additionally denied that between March 1 and Might 15, 2018 he made a false assertion by claiming he was the holder of an Irish driving licence entitling him to drive sure classes of automobiles.

Martin had at all times stated that he believed he handed a check whereas working in Northern Eire and subsequently acquired a licence which he believed was actual.

The courtroom heard Martin doesn’t at all times apply widespread sense and will have been taken in as a result of he was weak.

Michael Cranmer-Brown, explaining the reasoning for the fees being dropped, stated that two psychiatrists who examined Martin each got here to the identical conclusion.

Man Martin of Nice Britain takes half in a parade throughout the Cemetery Circuit Motorbike Races on December 26, 2013 in Wanganui, New Zealand

He stated: ‘The primary, instructed by the defence and agreed by the prosecution, stated that he doesn’t at all times apply what others could discuss with as widespread sense. He has a vulnerability to take what individuals say at face worth.’

Mr Cranmer-Brown stated that Martin’s autism additionally made him ‘weak sufficient for others to see him as a straightforward goal’.

WHO IS GUY MARTIN? Pictured: Motorcyclist Man Martin Man Martin took up motorbike racing as an adolescent and went on to compete within the Isle of Man TT races, Ulster Grand Prix races and British superbikes. He went on to construct a profession in tv with sequence on engineering similar to BBC1’s The Boat That Man Constructed and How Britain Labored proven on Channel four. In current occasions he replicated the motorbike soar made well-known by Steve McQueen within the Nice Escape. He introduced his retirement from motorbike racing in 2017 however made a successful return in Might 2019 by taking victory in a 1000cc traditional race on the Tandragee 100 in Eire. Martin additionally just lately set a brand new world file for the quickest tractor and holds plenty of different pace data together with the quickest pace on a Wall of Death trip and the quickest pace in a soapbox.

He added: ‘It might be that he was taken in by any person. We subsequently settle for that he did not possess that doc with intent to deceive.’

Decide Simon Hirst, sitting at Lincoln Crown Courtroom, stated: ‘There have been some medical stories submitted. The prosecution settle for that it’s conceivable that Mr Martin did assume this was a real licence.

‘On the Crown providing no proof I subsequently enter not responsible verdicts in respect of each issues in respect of Mr Man Martin.’

Martin was excused attendance and was not current on the transient listening to on December 24 when the choice to not proceed was introduced.

Explaining the unique foundation for bringing the prosecution, Mr Cranmer-Brown stated Martin’s UK license and the purported Irish license had been submitted to the DVLA for the entitlement of the Ireland licence to be added to the UK licence for causes that had been to do along with his work.

‘It turned out that the Ireland licence which had an entitlement for him to drive HGVs was in actual fact a pretend licence,’ Mr Cranmer-Brown stated.

‘It got here to the eye of the authorities that it was problematic. A examine confirmed there have been no data of a Man Martin with the equal of the DVLA in Ireland and the driving licence quantity associated to a unique individual.

‘When he was interviewed the defendant gave an evidence that initially blush appeared onerous to simply accept.’

Simon Davis, representing Man Martin, advised the courtroom: ‘I say nothing in regards to the details as instructed to take action. Though the choice is made late within the day, fortunately it’s made upfront of the trial date.’

Martin has been given three months to reclaim any journey prices he incurred on account of the proceedings. He made no software to get well his authorized prices.