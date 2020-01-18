Motorcyclist, 20, is locked up for 14 months after 80mph police chase through residential streets

By Harry Howard For Mailonline

Revealed: 12:04 EST, 18 January 2020 | Up to date: 12:06 EST, 18 January 2020

Owen Visitor, 20, rode away from police at speeds of as much as 80mph on a mud bike he was illegally utilizing on the highway

Dramatic footage reveals police chasing a motorcyclist who illegally used an off-road bike on residential streets at 80mph.

Within the video, the officer could be seen initially pursuing a bunch of three motorcyclists earlier than singling out Owen Visitor, 20, who was using a Kawasaki 250cc within the Tipton space, within the West Midlands.

Visitor could be seen rushing by means of visitors and throughout grassy areas within the harrowing chase.

The video is filmed from an officer’s helmet digital camera and reveals him weaving round vehicles as he pursues Visitor and two accomplices.

The trio then cut up up, leaving the police rider to chase simply Visitor.

He’s seen rushing by means of purple lights and solely narrowly avoids different drivers.

The video then cuts to footage from a police helicopter as Visitor reaches speeds of 80mph within the built-up space, which has a velocity restrict of 30mph.

However the legal is then stopped in his tracks by officers who’ve positioned a stinger on the highway to pop his bike’s tyres.

After he rides over the stinger, officers within the police helicopter are proven saying, ‘sting was good, sting was good on the inexperienced bike’.

Visitor then swiftly slows because the officer on the bike catches as much as him.

Nevertheless, he doesn’t try and make an escape and as a substitute defends himself because the officer says, ‘it is nicked is it’?

Visitor is heard replying, ‘no, it is legit’, and the baffled officer says: ‘Properly what was all that about then?’

Visitor replies: ‘As a result of it is an off-road bike and I am utilizing it on the highway.’

The 20-year-old went on to confess harmful driving and driving and not using a licence or insurance coverage.

He was given 14 months in a younger offenders institute, suspended for a yr, and ordered to abide by a curfew and do 80 hours of unpaid neighborhood work.

Visitor, of Sladd Lane, Wolverley, Worcestershire, was additionally given a two-year driving ban at Wolverhampton Crown Court docket on January 14.

PC Steve Lovering, who pursued Visitor, mentioned: ‘This was appalling driving on a motorcycle which might’t legally be ridden on the roads.

‘Nice teamwork between officers on the bottom and within the air helped us deliver this to a protected conclusion.

‘We all know the distress that these sort of bikes trigger when they’re ridden illegally, and we’ll use all our assets to deliver those that suppose it is acceptable to justice.’