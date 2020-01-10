Motorcyclist flies through the air after collision with a car on the wrong side of the road

A motorbike rider was flung 15ft into the air after being hit by a motorist driving on the improper facet of the street.

The 35-year-old rider was hit head-on by the motive force travelling at 70mph in a ‘high-powered’ Subaru automotive in Sheffield, South Yorkshire.

Driver Florian Pratt was jailed for 16 months at Sheffield Crown Courtroom yesterday after admitting inflicting critical damage by harmful driving.

He was seen swerving onto the improper facet of the street whereas going round a bend within the footage, captured on April 28 final yr.

The skilled rider, who’s from Barnsley however does not wish to be named, suffered a damaged again, damaged sternum and damaged wrist within the devastating smash.

The footage reveals the automotive driving down the quiet nation street with acres of fields stretching out on both facet.

As the motive force navigates a bend, his automotive veers onto the improper facet of the street.

A crashing sound could be heard because the motorbike collides with the automotive head-on, sending the dash-cam clattering to the ground.

The footage then cuts to point out the accident from the point of view of the automotive behind.

On this clip, the motorbike rider is shipped hovering excessive of the automotive.

He then slams into the bottom as particles fills the air behind him.

The ultimate clip is the rear dash-cam footage from Pratt’s automotive.

On this footage, the motorcyclist could be seen after he’s propelled into the air by the affect of the crash.

He rolls alongside the street earlier than coming to a cease round 100ft from the crashed autos.

His Suzuki K7 sports activities bike was utterly destroyed on affect.

He has since credited the protecting gear he was sporting on the time, together with a full-leather air bag swimsuit which activated and inflated on affect, saving his life.

Roads policing constable, PC Phil Carson explains: ‘In an excellent world, everybody would drive with care 100 per cent of the time, however sadly this is not the case.

‘The offending driver had no earlier driving factors or convictions, however on this event he demonstrated an distinctive lack of judgement.

‘Fortunately, the motorcyclist was sporting a full-leather air bag swimsuit which activated and inflated as he was propelled off his bike.

‘With out it, in a collision at this velocity, he would almost definitely have died.’

Addressing his motive for releasing the footage immediately, PC Carson stated: ‘We frequently see motorbike riders sporting shorts and trainers, and so they assume it is OK as a result of they’ve a helmet on – it isn’t.

‘You is perhaps travelling in a secure method, however that does not imply everybody else is.

‘Please just remember to’re sporting the precise equipment, it is perhaps costly however with out it, your life may very well be in danger.’

Addressing Pratt as he handed the sentence, Choose David Dixon stated: ‘Anybody in charge of a high-powered sports activities kind automotive wants to concentrate on the car’s functionality and their very own functionality.

‘You did not take any account of the bend that led to this incident. The message should exit loud and clear. In case you drive any car you should drive with care.’

In addition to a custodial sentence Pratt was handed a three-year driving ban.