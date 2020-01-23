Motorcyclist seriously injured after 74-year-old driver turned into his path

By Bhvishya Patel For Mailonline

A motorcyclist has been left with a damaged arm and leg, a fractured eye socket and a ruptured disc in his neck after an aged motorist changed into his path in a high-speed collision.

The biker, 70, suffered ‘life-changing accidents’ after his black Velocette bike crashed into 74-year-old Rosemary Staddon-Smith’s Volkswagen Golf on Bere Street in Wareham, Dorset.

Following the incident, which took on September 15 final 12 months, Dorset Police have now launched dash-cam footage of the second the motorcyclist was thrown head-first over his handlebars onto the highway.

The motorcyclist was unable to cease when Rosemary Staddon-Smith’s Volkswagen Golf turned proper right into a facet highway in Wareham, Dorset

Staddon-Smith, from Winfrith Newburgh, had been turning proper when she crashed into the motorcyclist

Through the clip, Staddon-Smith, from Winfrith Newburgh, was seen ready for hole within the visitors earlier than turning proper right into a facet highway.

The driving force crashed into the biker, who was unable to cease, and despatched him into the highway.

Following the crash, Staddon-Smith pleaded responsible to driving with out due care and a spotlight and appeared at Weymouth Magistrates’ Court docket for sentencing.

The pensioner was additionally ordered to pay a fantastic of £147, prices of £85 and a £32 sufferer surcharge and has acquired six penalty factors on her licence.

The sufferer, who suffered a damaged arm and leg, a fractured eye socket and a ruptured disc in his neck, stays in hospital 4 months after the incident.

The motorcyclist suffered a damaged arm and leg, a fractured eye socket and a ruptured disc in his neck following the accident

The biker, who was left with ‘life-changing accidents’ stays in hospital receiving therapy

Police Constable Mark Palmer, of Dorset Police’s visitors unit, stated: ‘Rosemary Staddon-Smith’s driving in September final 12 months left her sufferer with life-changing accidents. He stays in hospital receiving therapy.

‘I wish to remind all highway customers to take further warning always and in all circumstances and at all times double verify earlier than turning throughout one other lane.

‘This case demonstrates that we’re dedicated to investigating all collisions the place a sufferer sadly receives severe accidents.’