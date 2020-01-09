Motorist accused of flossing behind the wheel

The OPP have busted a person for utilizing each palms to floss his tooth whereas driving on the QEW.

The 58-year-old motorists was behind the wheel of his Tesla Mannequin S. sedan, travelling 35 km/h on theQEW in Oakville on Wednesday, based on police.

He was pulled over for utilizing his autopilot operate so he had his palms free to floss.

The driving force has been charged with careless driving.

Tesla automobiles have a self-driving mode that enables drivers to go hands-free, nonetheless, this operate has been the reason for collisions when drivers solely depend on it.