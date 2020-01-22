Motorist is caught on camera ‘watching TV shows’ on their phone while driving through city 

By Phoebe Eckersley For Mailonline

A driver was shocked to see a fellow motorist watching tv behind the steering wheel whereas driving in metropolis site visitors.

Footage exhibits Chevrolet Matiz approaching site visitors lights on Dumfries Place, Cardiff, at night time.

The evident mild of the dashboard-mounted telephone is clearly seen from outdoors the automotive and it seems to be exhibiting a tv present.

A evident mild was seen inside a automotive driving alongside Dumfries Place, Cardiff, Wales

Seconds later, the driving force behind the Matiz zooms nearer to search out the driving force is seemingly catching up on TV exhibits on their cellular.

It sits contained in the telephone holder close to the steering wheel which might be used for satellite tv for pc navigation.

The driving force watches the programme, which is presumably an early episode of Fashionable Household, whereas ready on the lights on the busy street working via Cardiff.

The driving force was caught ‘watching TV exhibits’ whereas driving alongside the busy street. Their telephone sits in a holder close to the steering wheel which might be used for satellite tv for pc navigation

They watch the telephone whereas approaching and leaving a set of lights on January 20

They proceed to maintain it on because the lights go inexperienced, within the clip from January 20.

Drivers caught utilizing a cell phone on the wheel might face a superb of as much as £200 and 6 penalty factors.

Below present laws, careless driving will be hit with an infinite superb, 9 factors on their license and might even be disqualified from driving.

Dumfries Place, Cardiff. Below present UK laws, drivers caught utilizing a cell phone on the wheel might face a superb of as much as £200 and 6 penalty factors

Driving with out a full view of the street and site visitors forward, or correct management of the car can land drivers three penalty factors.

In 2018, 19 per cent of drivers checked texts, emails or social media, 16 per cent posted on social media and 15 per cent took images when driving, in keeping with an RAC report.

In 2017, there have been 773 casualties on Britain’s roads – together with 43 deaths and 135 critical accidents – in crashes the place a driver utilizing a cellular was a contributory issue.

South Wales Police have been approached for remark.