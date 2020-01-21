Motorists stuck in traffic queues because of roadworks realise ‘workers’ are CARDBOARD CUTOUTS

By Danyal Hussain For Mailonline

Printed: 08:28 EST, 21 January 2020 | Up to date: 08:58 EST, 21 January 2020

A slow-moving roadworks challenge has been slammed after annoyed drivers noticed cardboard cutout ’employees’, with no person else in sight.

Essex County Council is finishing up a highway enchancment scheme to attempt to get visitors transferring in closely congested Colchester.

Nevertheless, the conversion of a bottle-neck double roundabout right into a single one has been beset with criticism with locals claiming they barely see any employees on website.

And now the long-running works – which started again in 2018 – have come beneath fireplace after cardboard ‘workmen’ had been noticed.

Drivers had been incensed after they noticed the cardboard cut-out in Colchester, after beforehand criticising a roadworks challenge for not having many employees seen

The ‘workmen’ are cutouts used to situation well being and security steerage on building websites throughout the nation – however that did not cease the criticism

Essex County Council has been finishing up a highway enchancment scheme within the space since 2018

One particular person took an image of the cardboard cutout and posted it to Fb with the caption ‘What the employees on Ipswich Highway do all day.

‘Stand round, do nothing even obtained cardboard lower outs to exchange precise employees working.’

The ‘workmen’ are actually cutouts used to situation well being and security steerage on building websites throughout the nation.

However that has not stopped jokers from mocking the light-weight employees.

One driver mentioned: ‘The roadworks have dragged on for therefore lengthy that most individuals have gotten used to this being the norm.

‘However I did a double-take after I noticed the cardboard workman – it is rubbing salt within the wounds of all of the annoyed motorists.’

And Paul Meek wrote on Fb: ‘They’ve taken so lengthy that by the point they’ve completed everybody could have forgotten what it was like earlier than and never discover that it hasn’t made the slightest little bit of distinction.’

One particular person described the cardboard workmen as ‘rubbing salt within the wounds of annoyed motorists’

There’s presently a six-week highway closure in place as a part of the £10m scheme which is ready to complete this summer time

Lee Blake questioned why there have been so few folks apparently engaged on the multi-million pound challenge.

‘When i am going previous simply after 4pm theyre packing as much as go house. All 5 of them throughout the entire website!’

There’s presently a six-week highway closure in place as a part of the £10m scheme which is ready to complete this summer time.

Kevin Bentley, deputy chief of Essex County Council mentioned: ‘Highway customers have been remarkably affected person all through these works and I do know folks admire the funding and long run advantages to Colchester.

‘I thank the companies and people who’re having to place up with renewed inconvenience.’