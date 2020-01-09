Motorsport on TV: How to watch F1, MotoGP, BTCC and more

Begin your engines… 2020 is crammed stuffed with high-octane motorsport motion from around the globe, and HEARALPUBLICIST is right here that can assist you watch all of it.

HEARALPUBLICIST brings you the total round-up on the right way to watch motorsport on TV within the UK out of your armchair and the broadcasters and streaming providers it is advisable watch each race dwell…

Main championships

System 1

Date: 15th March – 29th November / Stay: Sky Sports activities / Highlights: Channel four

Lewis Hamilton is aiming to stage Michael Schumacher’s beautiful file of seven Drivers’ World Championship titles in 2020.

He faces stiff competitors from the rising pressure of Ferrari, led by duelling drivers Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel.

Max Verstappen returns with Purple Bull, however can he make an impression this yr with Hamilton in such ferocious type?

Try the excellent System 1 2020 calendar

System 2

Date: 20th March – 29th November / Stay: Sky Sports activities

System three

Date: 21st March – 27th September / Stay: Sky Sports activities

System E

Date: 22nd November (2019) – 26th July / Stay: Eurosport, BT Sport, Youtube, BBC / Highlights: Quest

12 groups, 24 drivers, 14 races around the globe… System E is making waves within the motorsport world.

Jean-Eric Vergne is looking for a 3rd consecutive title, however with negligible distinction between automobiles and a stack of acquainted faces from System 1 within the combine, something can occur.

Try the excellent System E 2020 calendar

British Touring Automobile Championship

Date: 28th March – 11th October / Stay: ITV4

MotoGP

Date: eighth March – 15th November / Stay: BT Sport / Highlights: Quest

Marc Marquez dominated the 2019 season with Honda however he gained’t have misplaced any of his aggressive edge over the break forward of the 2020 season.

Spanish compatriots Maverick Vinales and Alex Rins additionally secured top-four finishes within the last standings final yr and can hope to use loads of stress when the brand new season comes round.

Try the excellent MotoGP 2020 calendar

World Superbike Championship

Date: 28th February – 11th October / Stay: Eurosport / Highlights: ITV4

Different main occasions

Indy 500

Date: 24th Might / Stay: Sky Sports activities

Isle of Man TT

Date: 30th Might – 12th June / Highlights: ITV4

24 Hours of Le Mans

Date: 14th June / Stay: Quest