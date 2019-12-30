“Mountain Ke Dost”: Virat, Anushka Pose With Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are in Switzerland and days after the Indian cricket crew captain posted an image with Anushka on a snow-covered mountain, it was Anushka Sharma who took to Instagram to put up an image together with her husband. The picture additionally included Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal. “Hello frands @varundvn @natashadalal88,” Anushka Sharma captioned the picture. Whereas Virat Kohli didn’t reveal the placement the duo traveled to for vacation in his earlier put up, Anushka revealed that the couple had been in Gstaad, Switzerland. Varun Dhawan reshared the image and referred to as Virat and Anushka his “mountain ke dost”.

Quickly after the image was shared, followers got here of their quantity to answer to Anushka’s put up. Amongst them was comic Bhuvan Bam, who got here up with a hilarious response.

Photograph Credit score: Instagram

Virat Kohli, who efficiently led India to an One-Day Worldwide sequence win over the West Indies, will likely be again on nationwide obligation when India host Sri Lanka for a three-match Twenty20 Worldwide sequence, beginning January 5.

After the T20I sequence in opposition to Sri Lanka, Australia will journey to India to compete in a three-match ODI sequence.

India should deal with a gruelling schedule at first of 2020. After internet hosting Sri Lanka and Australia, the crew will journey to New Zealand for an entire tour that features 5 T20Is, three ODIs and two Check matches.

The India captain will end the 12 months because the main run-scorer in Checks, ODIs and T20Is mixed whereas his deputy within the restricted overs format Rohit Sharma will finish 2019 as the highest run-getter in ODIs.

Kohli will look to duplicate the success that India managed to attain in 2019 within the coming 12 months.