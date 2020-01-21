News

Mountain lion attacks and injures child in Orange County wilderness park

January 21, 2020
A mountain lion attacked a Three-year-old youngster Monday afternoon at a wilderness park in Lake Forest in Orange County. Shortly after, a sheriff’s deputy killed a mountain lion within the neighborhood.

The kid was attacked at Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park. She sustained accidents to her neck which can be in step with an assault from a mountain lion, mentioned Capt. Patrick Foy of the California Fish and Wildlife Legislation Enforcement Division.

Foy didn’t have a report on the kid’s situation, however different officers have mentioned she was taken to a hospital.

Foy mentioned that he has no affirmation that the mountain lion that was killed was the one concerned within the assault. A follow-up investigation will decide that, he mentioned.

After the assault, deputies arrived to help within the evacuation of the park. “We used our helicopter to make announcements throughout the park,” a division spokesperson mentioned.

The assault occurred as two adults and 4 kids have been mountain climbing.

“The lion was reported to have singled out this little girl,” Foy mentioned.

