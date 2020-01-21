Mountain lion attacks are rare. But people should be on guard

A household hike Monday afternoon changed into a terror-filled battle to avoid wasting a Three-year-old boy from a mountain lion after the predator snatched the kid by the neck and commenced to haul him away, authorities mentioned.

Assaults just like the one in Orange County are uncommon, officers say, however people and the wild cats share hillside and mountain terrain, and specialists say the incident is a reminder for folks to make use of warning when in mountain lion nation.

What occurred?

A Three-year-old boy was strolling by means of Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park on Monday together with his household when a mountain lion pounced on the kid, officers mentioned.

The lion seized the boy by the neck, creating puncture wounds, and began to pull him away, mentioned Capt. Patrick Foy of the California Fish and Wildlife regulation enforcement division. The kid suffered abrasions from being dragged alongside the bottom.

The boy’s father threw a backpack on the large cat, which launched the kid and snatched the bag as an alternative. Somebody later took an image of the cat with the backpack up a tree.

The kid suffered neck accidents and abrasions, however his accidents are usually not considered life-threatening.

What occurred to the mountain lion?

A sheriff’s deputy killed a mountain lion close to the place the kid was attacked a short while later.

Authorities are assured they killed the identical cat that attacked the kid as a result of it was in a tree together with the backpack the boy’s father had thrown at it.

Wasn’t there one other assault on the park a while in the past?

In January 2004, a mountain lion killed avid biker Mark Reynolds , 35, of Foothill Ranch. He apparently was crouched over, fixing his bike, when the animal attacked. Specialists on the time mentioned an enormous cat will typically interpret a crouching animal as an indication of weak spot. Reynolds was most likely in better hazard as a result of he was alone.

The mountain lion partially buried Reynolds’ physique, one other frequent habits with prey. The identical cat then attacked one other biker, presumably as a result of she unknowingly got here close to Reynolds’ physique. A pal and different bikers pried the lady away from the cat, which later was killed.

How can I keep protected whereas in mountain lion territory?

The California Division of Fish and Wildlife recommends the next ideas: