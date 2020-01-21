Mountain lion attacks are rare. But people should be on guard

A household hike Monday afternoon changed into a terror-filled battle to avoid wasting a Three-year-old boy from a mountain lion after the predator snatched the kid by the neck and commenced to haul him away, authorities mentioned.
Assaults just like the one in Orange County are uncommon, officers say, however people and the wild cats share hillside and mountain terrain, and specialists say the incident is a reminder for folks to make use of warning when in mountain lion nation.
What occurred?
A Three-year-old boy was strolling by means of Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park on Monday together with his household when a mountain lion pounced on the kid, officers mentioned.
The lion seized the boy by the neck, creating puncture wounds, and began to pull him away, mentioned Capt. Patrick Foy of the California Fish and Wildlife regulation enforcement division. The kid suffered abrasions from being dragged alongside the bottom.
The boy’s father threw a backpack on the large cat, which launched the kid and snatched the bag as an alternative. Somebody later took an image of the cat with the backpack up a tree.
The kid suffered neck accidents and abrasions, however his accidents are usually not considered life-threatening.
What occurred to the mountain lion?
A sheriff’s deputy killed a mountain lion close to the place the kid was attacked a short while later.
Authorities are assured they killed the identical cat that attacked the kid as a result of it was in a tree together with the backpack the boy’s father had thrown at it.
Wasn’t there one other assault on the park a while in the past?
In January 2004, a mountain lion killed avid biker Mark Reynolds, 35, of Foothill Ranch. He apparently was crouched over, fixing his bike, when the animal attacked. Specialists on the time mentioned an enormous cat will typically interpret a crouching animal as an indication of weak spot. Reynolds was most likely in better hazard as a result of he was alone.
The mountain lion partially buried Reynolds’ physique, one other frequent habits with prey. The identical cat then attacked one other biker, presumably as a result of she unknowingly got here close to Reynolds’ physique. A pal and different bikers pried the lady away from the cat, which later was killed.
How can I keep protected whereas in mountain lion territory?
The California Division of Fish and Wildlife recommends the next ideas:
- Keep away from mountain climbing or jogging when mountain lions are most energetic: daybreak, nightfall and at night time.
- Don’t hike, bike or jog alone. Keep alert on trails.
- Hold an in depth watch on babies.
- Off-leash canines on trails are at an elevated threat of turning into prey for a mountain lion.
- By no means method a mountain lion. Give them an escape route.
- Don’t run. Keep calm. Operating might set off chase, catch and kill responses. Don’t flip your again. Face the animal, make noise and attempt to look greater by waving your arms or opening your jacket if carrying one; throw rocks or different objects. Choose up babies.
- Don’t crouch down or bend over. Squatting places you in a weak place of showing very like a four-legged prey animal.
- Be vocal; nonetheless, converse calmly and don’t use high-pitched tones or screams.
- Train others the way to behave throughout an encounter. Anybody who runs might provoke an assault.
- Carry and know the way to use bear spray to discourage a mountain lion. Bear spray has been proven to achieve success in emergency conditions with mountain lions. Have the spray readily accessible. Carry it in a holster or connected to a motorcycle. Be sure to know the way to correctly use bear spray; folks have been identified to spray their very own faces when making an attempt to make use of it.
- If a lion assaults, battle again. Analysis means that many potential victims have fought again efficiently with rocks, sticks, backyard instruments, even an ink pen or their naked palms. Attempt to keep in your toes. If knocked down, attempt to defend your head and neck.
- If a mountain lion assaults an individual, instantly name 911.
