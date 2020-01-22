Mountain restaurants you can only reach by ski, snowshoe or sleigh

Ragnar’s Sleigh Trip Dinner visitors load up on a snowcat-drawn sleigh at Steamboat Ski Resort onto Jan. 17. Company take a gondola as much as meet the sleigh, then are taken on a guided, 15-minute trip as much as Ragnar’s contained in the Rendezvous Lodge.(Andy Cross, The Denver Publish)

You’ve pushed to dinner, you’ve walked to dinner, heck, you might need even taken a type of annoying electrical scooters to dinner. However when was the final time you sleighed to dinner? Or snowshoed? Or snowcatted?

Our mountains maintain a smattering of eating places that, a minimum of in winter, you’ll be able to solely attain through some uncommon modes of transport. These spots, starting from ultra-elegant cabins to makeshift yurts, are so distant that four-wheel-drive simply isn’t going to chop it. At these eating places, dinner is the reward on the finish of the journey. A welcome bonus following the enchanting feat of simply getting there. And the magic issue of arriving through horse-drawn sleigh? Come on.

When you’ve surrendered to the truth that it’s winter in Colorado, and sure, it’s going to be chilly, you’re free to launch into the crispest, otherworldliest, giddiest culinary exploit you’ve skilled. Right here, 11 spots across the state the place you’ll be able to snowshoe, ski, cat, cellular or sleigh your solution to a really particular dinner.

Steamboat Springs

Ragnar’s

Perhaps it’s too chilly for the horses. Or possibly the ponies simply pale in horsepower comparability to snowcats. Nevertheless it’s the rugged, steel machines that might be main your sleigh trip as much as Ragnar’s for a five-course Scandinavian feast. Tear into duck, elk or lamb and dip into chocolate fondue earlier than returning to your snowcat-drawn sleigh. When you drink sufficient of the house-made glog, you would possibly even fake there are horses and whinny. That might be enjoyable for the opposite visitors. Most Fridays and Saturdays; from $89.

Hazie’s Snowshoe Dinner

The Steamboat Gondola takes you as much as 9,100 toes, however the remaining is as much as you. Snowshoe together with your tour information for a couple of mile, throughout which you’ll marvel on the moonlit surroundings, find out about Steamboat’s historical past and/or curse whose ever concept this was. (Sorry!) After, sit down on your scrumptious reward at Hazie’s restaurant. Meet at Steamboat Sports activities at Gondola Sq.; Fridays and Saturdays, by March 28; $95.

4 Factors Lodge

Your enclosed (learn: heated!) snowcat awaits simply steps from the gondola. Zip on as much as 4 Factors Lodge, the place floor-to-ceiling home windows and northern Italian fare compete on your consideration. Professional tip: Select each! You possibly can take pleasure in each the views and the meals. Open for dinner Thursday-Sunday; from $109.

Aspen/Snowmass

Take a snowcat up Aspen Highlands and linger over a four-course dinner at Cloud 9 Alpine Bistro. (Offered by Aspen Snowmass)

Cloud 9 Alpine Bistro

Linger over an extended dinner inside probably the most elegant cabins you’ll ever enter, however you’ll need to snowcat your approach up Aspen Highlands mountain to get there. Your four-course dinner contains foie gras, black truffle strudel and beautiful views of the Maroon Bells. As a result of that is Aspen, make sure to notice that Cloud 9 is commonly reserved for personal dinners. Public dinners Wednesdays and Thursdays by April 2; 6-10 p.m. from $155 (diners ages Eight-11, from $100).

Lynn Britt Cabin

After a 15-minute snowcat crawl up Snowmass mountain, you’ll be deposited at a century-old cabin that appears mighty good for its age. Discover the two-story cabin, sing together with the reside music, feast on salmon pastrami, quick ribs and s’mores budino, and possibly make some new associates. Like they are saying within the mountains, in case you can’t make new associates over salmon pastrami, when are you able to? Tuesdays and Thursdays, by March 26; from $140 ($95 for youths). Household Chuckwagon Dinners on Wednesday nights from $100 ($65 for youths).

Telluride

Alpino Vino

Right here’s a New Yr’s decision for you: Eat on the second highest-elevation positive eating restaurant in North America. That’s approach higher than resolving to train extra. Hanging out at 11,966 toes, the one methods to achieve Alpino Vino are by snowboarding in by day, or using in an enclosed snow coach from the highest of the gondola by evening. Whichever approach you choose, the surroundings and meals might be A-OK. Open Tuesday-Saturday, by March 28; $160 for a five-course chef’s tasting menu, or a la carte lunch $21-38.

RELATED: Take a look at the Breckenridge restaurant that stole Alpino Vino’s spot as the very best restaurant in North America

Allred’s Restaurant

In comparison with the others on this record, Allred’s is straightforward to get to, however typically you don’t need to snowcat/shoe/ski your self to dinner, you realize? To entry the flamboyant menu (the place even the soup is $17), all you need to do is take Telluride’s free gondola to the highest of the mountain. That’s it. Simply sit down, take within the wonderful tree-top views when you float on up, after which sit right down to eat. You’ll take pleasure in all the particular eating expertise of those different choices and not one of the freezing work to get there. Open 5-9 p.m. every day.

Mountains nearer to Denver

Zach’s Cabin on Beaver Creek Mountain is one of some on the ski space that you may solely attain through snowcat-pulled sleigh.(Offered by Vail Resorts)

Beaver Creek has just a few eating cabins that you may solely attain through snowcat-pulled sleigh, together with the beautiful Zach’s Cabin. Whereas the delicate meals is definitely a draw, it’s the wine record that conjures up so many to courageous the chilly — it’s been awarded Wine Spectator’s Better of Award for Excellence for the previous 15 years. And in case you overserve your self? It’s not such as you’re driving the snowcat dwelling. Open 5-Eight:30 p.m. every day; by April 5 (tentative).

Tennessee Go Cookhouse

Ski or snowshoe one mile on the huge, well-groomed — and possibly most significantly of all, flat — path to Tennessee Go Cookhouse at 10,800 toes. Eat your four-course meal after which do it over again. Be aware: A snowmobile trip will be organized in case you can’t make the trek on foot. Departs from the Tennessee Go Nordic Middle in Leadville; by April 15; dinner $95; lunch Saturdays and Sundays from $12.

RELATED: Eight après-ski spots to complete off a Colorado powder day

Cooper Yurt Dinners

Are you able to even name your self a Coloradan till you’ve eaten a Salida-raised strip steak inside a yurt on the highest of a mountain? Oh positively, however you would possibly need to expertise this, anyway. These particular Saturday evening dinners are arrange inside a comfy yurt on the highest of Cooper. They are saying you’ll be able to solely attain it through snowcat, however we’re guessing actual Coloradans can snowshoe, ski or discover another excessive solution to get there. Jan. 25; Feb. 1, Eight, 15, 22 and 29; March 7, 14, 22 and 28; $149.

2 Under Zero

Once you consider a magical winter eating expertise, that is what you’re conjuring. To get to your three-course dinner and country-western present, you’re taking a real-life sleigh trip, pulled by real-life horses. It’s chilly. It’s enchanting. It’s a memory-making expertise. Departs from the Frisco Journey Park; Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays by March; from $84 ($55 for youths).

Subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter, The Adventurist, to get open air information despatched straight to your inbox.