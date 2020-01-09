Mountain West reaches 6-year deals with CBS, Fox Sports

DENVER — The Mountain West has agreed to six-year media rights offers with CBS Sports activities and Fox Sports activities which might be price a mixed $270 million.

The agreements embrace soccer and males’s basketball. The offers start in 2020-21 and run by means of the 2025-26 season, the convention introduced Thursday. There are further third-tier rights nonetheless in negotiation.

This marks the inaugural association between the league and Fox, which can present the convention’s soccer championship recreation. The CBS Sports activities Community stays the first tv rights holder.

“Retaining the conference’s top games for CBS Sports Network is important and builds upon our already strong schedule,” stated Dan Weinberg, the chief vp for programming for CBS Sports activities. “We look forward to an exciting future with the conference in the years ahead.”

The annual soccer deal for CBS Sports activities breaks down like this: 23 video games on CBS or CBSSN, with a minimal of three video games yearly on CBS. There can even be 10 further video games accessible for CBS. The community receives the primary seven picks of conference-controlled video games and the rights to all Boise State convention highway video games.

Fox will present the soccer championship recreation on both Fox or FS1 and it is going to be performed both on a Friday or Saturday. As well as, there will likely be 16 to 23 video games proven through the common season. The community has rights to all Boise State house video games.

A most of 4 Hawaii soccer video games might be picked collectively by the 2 networks every year.

“Fox Sports is pleased to add the Mountain West to our roster of top-tier collegiate athletics partnerships,” stated Mark Silverman, the Fox Sports activities president for nationwide networks. “We look forward to showcasing these exceptional programs, coaches and student-athletes in the years to come.”

On the basketball facet, CBS networks will present the Mountain West males’s basketball championship recreation on CBS. The sport will likely be performed on the NCAA Event choice weekend. There can even be 32 video games on CBS or CBSSN. The community receives the primary 12 picks of league-controlled video games after which alternates with Fox.

For Fox Sports activities, it can present 16 to 32 common season video games with a minimal of 12 yearly on Fox or FS1. The opposite contests will likely be featured on FS1 or FS2.

“The Mountain West is excited to begin this next cycle with FOX Sports as a new partner,” convention Commissioner Craig Thompson stated. “The relationship allows us to be part of the network’s growing collegiate programming and we look forward to working together toward mutual success.”

On the CBS Sports activities deal, Thompson stated: “The Mountain West is pleased to enhance and strengthen our mutually beneficial association with CBS Sports.”