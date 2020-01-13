Mourinho Plants Seed Of Doubt Over Injured Kane’s Euro 2020 Hopes

Tottenham supervisor Jose Mourinho has dropped an surprising trace that England captain Harry Kane will not be sure to be slot in time for Euro 2020. Harry Kane wanted surgical procedure on his left hamstring after struggling a ruptured tendon towards Southampton on New Yr’s Day. Tottenham Hotspur have mentioned they anticipate Harry Kane to be again in coaching in April, with no actual date set for the striker’s return to first-team motion. Jose Mourinho was questioned about Kane at a press convention on Monday and his reply instructed there may very well be some doubt over the 26-year-old’s participation on the European Championship in June and July.

Mourinho even appeared to confess Kane will not be assured to play once more earlier than subsequent season, which might be a nightmare state of affairs for the Tottenham boss and England supervisor Gareth Southgate.

“News on Harry we don’t have and if you ask me every time we come here the answer will be the same,” Mourinho advised reporters.

“We expect him to be out until, I don’t know, mid-April, end of April, May, next season I don’t know. I have no updates to give on Harry.”

Harry Kane tweeted from his hospital mattress that his operation on the weekend had been successful and that he was eager to get on together with his restoration.

He has a historical past of recovering shortly from the quite a few ankle accidents which have price him taking part in time in current seasons.

Kane was the main scorer in Euro 2020 qualifying with 12 targets and can hope to be prepared in time for England’s first sport of the event towards Croatia on June 14.