Move over chicken – here come fish wings

January 15, 2020
Up your snack sport this Tremendous Bowl season with the addition of wings — fish wings, that’s.

Excessive Liner has lately launched fish wings made with wild caught Alaska pollock — bite-sized, breaded and seasoned with that well-known Frank’s RedHot sauce, fast to organize and full of flavour. You’ll be able to pair the fish wings with ranch, blue cheese, your favorite dip, and add crudites on the aspect.

Obtainable within the frozen aisle part of your favorite grocery retailer or grocery store throughout Canada.

 – Excessive Liner Alaska Wild Pollock Fish Wings; Highlinerfoods.com 

